 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series ticket information now available

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Sept. 19, 2024) – The NHL® announced today ticketing information for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series. The outdoor game between the Detroit Red Wings and the host Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Saturday, March 1, 2025 at Ohio Stadium, home of the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team, in Columbus, Ohio. The game will start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN, SN360, SN+ and TVAS2.

A 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Special Student Section Ticket Presale Offer will begin today, Thursday, Sept. 19. Ohio State students will receive information from the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office via email prior to the presale.

Tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series go on sale to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. ET, via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NHL®. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

In addition, the official event logo for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was unveiled today. The logo invokes a celebratory tone that resonates with the NHL’s future forward vision. Taking inspiration from the Columbus Blue Jackets’ branding in the selection of the color palette of red, white, and blue as the primary colors for the logo, the 2025 NHL Stadium Series logo invokes elements that give a nod to The Ohio State University as the backdrop for this exciting event.

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will be the first regular-season outdoor game for the Blue Jackets, who will become the 30th NHL team to participate in such a game. It will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Red Wings, who are 2-0-2 in their previous appearances: a 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2009 NHL Winter Classic® at Wrigley Field; a 3-2 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2014 NHL Winter Classic® at Michigan Stadium; a 5-3 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Coors Field in Denver, in the 2016 NHL Stadium Series™; and a 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in the 2017 NHL Centennial Classic™ at Exhibition Stadium in Toronto. A complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games can be found here.

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series will showcase a number of the top players in the NHL. The Blue Jackets are led by Captain Boone Jenner, forward Adam Fantilli, defenseman Zach Werenski and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The Red Wings counter with forwards Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Captain Dylan Larkin, along with defenseman Moritz Seider and goaltender Cam Talbot.

The Red Wings and Blue Jackets franchises have faced off in 112 games during the regular season, with Detroit holding a 39-point edge over Columbus (DET 65-31-16 – 146 points, CBJ 46-51-15 – 107 points). The Red Wings defeated the Blue Jackets in their only meeting in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in 2009, winning a Conference Quarterfinal series in four games.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the game. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.