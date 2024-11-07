NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 7

* Alex Ovechkin joined rare company by extending his goal streak to five games and inched closer to Wayne Gretzky and Jaromir Jagr on the NHL’s all-time goals and game winners list, respectively.

* NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada returns Thursday and is highlighted by a first-of-its-kind game involving the Avalanche and Jets, who renew acquaintances after Colorado withstood the “Winnipeg Whiteout” in the 2024 First Round.

* The weekly whip-around studio show is set to feature host Adnan Virk being joined by analysts Mark Messier and Kevin Weekes as well as Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev. Tanev was traded to his hometown team during the offseason and tallied an assist in Toronto’s 4-0 victory versus Boston on Tuesday.

OVECHKIN EXTENDS GOAL STREAK AS LEONSIS LOGS 1,000TH CAREER WIN

Alex Ovechkin (6-5—11 in 5 GP) scored the game winner at 10:25 of the third period to extend his goal streak to five games and vault the Capitals to victory, which marked Ted Leonsis’ 1,000th career win since assuming ownership of the franchise ahead of the 1999-00 season.

* Ovechkin recorded his 15th career goal streak of at least five games within a regular season and became the third player in League history with as many, joining Mario Lemieux (17) and Wayne Gretzky (16). Ovechkin is tracking to score his 42nd goal of the season in Washington’s 63rd game on March 7, 2025, which would move him past Gretzky (894) for the NHL record. The Capitals clash with the Red Wings at Capital One Arena that night.

Hanifin’s late go-ahead goal featured in #NHLStats: Live Updates

Wednesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the three-game slate, including Noah Hanifin notching a tying goal in the third period and game winner with 48.4 seconds remaining in regulation as well as Lucas Raymond logging an assist in his 250th career NHL game. Raymond (72-114—186 in 250 GP) has the most points by a Red Wings player through 250 career games since 2006 when Henrik Zetterberg (88-104—192 in 250 GP) and Pavel Datsyuk (69-130—199 in 250 GP) reached the milestone. Datsyuk gets inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday.

Set of storylines for NHL Coast to Coast include start-of-season streaks

NHL Coast to Coast returns during a 12-game slate highlighted by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the Avalanche visiting Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and the Jets at Canada Life Centre. MacKinnon (6-19—25 in 13 GP) and Makar (5-18—23 in 13 GP) carry 13-game season-opening point streaks into the Central Division clash, while Winnipeg (12-1-0, 24 points) occupies first place in the League standings. Makar left Colorado’s contest against Seattle on Tuesday but travelled with the team to Manitoba.

* MacKinnon had a career-high five helpers Tuesday to grab the NHL lead for assists and points this season, while Makar factored on two goals to keep pace. They can become the third set of teammates in League history with simultaneous season-opening point streaks of 14 or more games, joining Dimitri Kvartalnov (12-10—22 in 14 GP) and Joe Juneau (7-15—22 in 14 GP) with the 1992-93 Bruins as well as Phil Esposito (19-15—34 in 15 GP) and Bobby Orr (8-16—24 in 15 GP) with the 1973-74 Bruins.

* Connor was held off the score sheet versus Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday and had his season-opening point streak end at a dozen contests, but Lowry logged two assists and Connor Hellebuyck had 21 saves to record his 39th career shutout during the Jets’ 3-0 victory. Winnipeg can become the second team in NHL history to earn 13 wins through its first 14 contests in a season, following the 2007-08 Senators (13-1-0, 26 points).

* More highlights include Nikita Kucherov and the Lightning hosting Matvei Michkov and the Flyers on ESPN+; Jonathan Huberdeau and the Flames visiting David Pastrnak and the Bruins on Sportsnet; Martin Necas and the Hurricanes hoping to extend their winning streak to eight games against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, with Crosby needing two goals to reach 600 in his career; as well as the Panthers and Stars returning from Finland.