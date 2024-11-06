Hodgson 'going to make the most of every opportunity' as new play-by-play voice of Cincinnati in ECHL

Los Angeles native with United States-Colombia citizenship 'got a great sound to him'

Rudy Hodgson 1

© Tony Bailey/Cincinnati Cyclones

By William Douglas
@WDouglasNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Rudy Hodgson has gone from making saves to calling plays and achieving a lifelong dream.

The 24-year-old former goalie for Colombia's men's hockey team debuted as the new play-by-play voice and public relations coordinator for the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, in a 5-4 loss at the Fort Wayne Komets on Oct. 25.

"To be a Colombian broadcasting professional hockey games is just, I know how much it means to my family and the (hockey) program in Colombia," said Hodgson, who was born in Los Angeles and has dual United States-Colombia citizenship. "My mom got incredibly emotional, crying because she didn't think it was possible for people like us to get these types of positions."

Hodgson replaced Dana Grey, who left Cincinnati to become manager of communications and broadcasting for the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate.

Cincinnati games are broadcast on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

"I am excited to turn the Cyclones mic over to Rudy," Cincinnati vice president and general manager Kristin Ropp said. "He definitely is hitting the ground running, but I love his game call, and his content work is fantastic. I'm excited to see all that he brings to our team."

Rudy Hodgson goalie 1

© BC Photo

Hodgson said breaking into professional hockey broadcasting in Cincinnati is extra special to him because Everett Fitzhugh did play-by-play there for five seasons before the Seattle Kraken hired him to be its radio voice in August 2020.

Fitzhugh became the NHL's first Black full-time play-by-play announcer and a role model and mentor to aspiring young broadcasters of color like Hodgson, Jason Ross Jr. and Trey Matthews.

"Everett reached out on his own, offered some great words of encouragement," Hodgson said. "I have his phone number, and I can't wait to pick his brain. He knows the route to the NHL and, obviously, that's my goal, but I'm going to make the most of every opportunity in Cincinnati."

When Fitzhugh learned about the hire, he pulled up some of Hodgson's work as Apple TV digital host and communications coordinator for Chicago Fire FC of Major League Soccer, DePaul University club hockey, and some college hockey and freelance play-by-play gigs.

Everett Fitzhugh

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

"My first thought was, 'Man, this kid's got a really good voice, he's got a great sound to him,'" Fitzhugh said. "I'm happy that he wants to follow in my footsteps. It's cool because working in Cincinnati, I was given that opportunity and the grace and latitude to grow into my voice and grow into what I wanted to do."

Hodgson said hockey and broadcasting were his first loves. His family moved from Colombia to South Central Los Angeles in the 1990s. He grew up watching and listening to Los Angeles Kings broadcasts.

"I was blessed to hear Bob Miller my entire life growing up in LA," he said. "I always try to keep him and the way he used to call games in the back of my head when I'm watching and calling games."

Hodgson began playing hockey at the age of 4 and gravitated to the goal. He played for Damien High School from 2016-18 before attending DePaul University in Chicago and playing for its American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II team from 2018-22.

Rudy Hodgson trophy

© BC Photo

While in college, he joined Colombia's hockey program and played for the country at the Amerigol LATAM Cup, an annual tournament held at the Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, Florida, that features teams representing Latin American, Caribbean and other developing hockey countries and territories.

Hodgson helped Colombia to the tournament's men's Division I championship in 2021, going 3-2-0 in five games with a 4.00 goals-against average. He's 10-7-0 in three LATAM Cup tournaments.

"The sport is growing day by day in Colombia, and to have been a small part of that growth as a player already means the world to me," he said. "But for people to turn on their television sets and hear a voice that is from their country of their blood, that makes me incredibly emotional. I'm so proud to be Colombian."

Hodgson said he brought his goalie equipment with him to Cincinnati and hopes to get the chance to play pick up in whatever spare time he has. He said he wasn't sure if Cyclones coach Jayson Payne is aware of his playing history.

"I did tell one of the equipment guys that if there is a need for a third goal at practice that I'm not that far removed from the sport," he said. "I might get lit up a couple times, but I think I'll be able to hold my own."

Would Hodgson be interested in becoming an emergency backup goalie (EBUG)?

"The broadcaster has to leave the booth mid-game to hop onto the ice?" he said. "What a story that would be."

Rudy Hodgson with flag

© BC Photo

