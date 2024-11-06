Hodgson 'going to make the most of every opportunity' as new play-by-play voice of Cincinnati in ECHL

Rudy Hodgson has gone from making saves to calling plays and achieving a lifelong dream.

The 24-year-old former goalie for Colombia's men's hockey team debuted as the new play-by-play voice and public relations coordinator for the Cincinnati Cyclones, the Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate, in a 5-4 loss at the Fort Wayne Komets on Oct. 25.

"To be a Colombian broadcasting professional hockey games is just, I know how much it means to my family and the (hockey) program in Colombia," said Hodgson, who was born in Los Angeles and has dual United States-Colombia citizenship. "My mom got incredibly emotional, crying because she didn't think it was possible for people like us to get these types of positions."

Hodgson replaced Dana Grey, who left Cincinnati to become manager of communications and broadcasting for the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate.

Cincinnati games are broadcast on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

"I am excited to turn the Cyclones mic over to Rudy," Cincinnati vice president and general manager Kristin Ropp said. "He definitely is hitting the ground running, but I love his game call, and his content work is fantastic. I'm excited to see all that he brings to our team."