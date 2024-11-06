Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Makar could be game-time decision for Avalanche on Thursday
Roy back for Capitals, Chychrun 'getting close'; Zub, Pinto each could play for Senators on Thursday
© Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images
Colorado Avalanche
Cale Makar could be a game-time decision when the Avalanche visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT).
Makar left a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday with a lower-body injury after taking one shift in the third period.
"He's OK. He's making the trip," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. "Wants to see if he's feeling good enough to go tomorrow."
Makar had two assists and extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games (five goals, 18 assists).
Forwards Valeri Nichushkin (suspended) and Jonathan Drouin (upper-body injury), and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen will not travel with the team.
"We're going to leave a few of the other guys behind," Bednar said. "We're not going to take anyone that doesn't have the possibility of playing tomorrow, just because it's a late night coming back, and we got to get ready for another one after that (against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday)."
Captain Gabriel Landeskog still doesn't have a timeline to return from cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee that he had on May 10, 2023.
"I don't know if you can call it [a setback]. That's what I said on [Altitude Sports Radio this morning]," Bednar said. "I think there's ups and downs throughout the course of his rehab, especially now, when he's feeling better and getting closer to play. He's pushing himself into different areas, and sometimes he reacts well and moves on to the next thing, and then the next thing might not feel great for him. … And so right now, he's continuing his work and in the gym every day, and he'll get back on the ice soon."
Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to practice and will play when the Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15.
The 29-year-old forward has been in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program since May 13. He set NHL career highs in goals (28) and points (53) in 54 games last season and was tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (nine) before being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months. -- Ryan Boulding
Washington Capitals
Matt Roy will return for the Capitals when they host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MNMT, TVAS) after missing 10 games with a lower-body injury.
The defenseman hasn't played since being injured in the second period of Washington's season opener against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 12.
"I'm excited," said Roy, who signed a six-year contract with the Capitals on July 1. "It feels like the first game of the year for me. It definitely wasn't the start I wanted to have with a new team, but I'm excited to get out there."
Defenseman Jakob Chychrun, who has missed the past three games with an upper-body injury, took part in an optional skate Wednesday after he skated for about 45 minutes with skills coach Kenny McCudden before practice on Tuesday.
"He's getting close," coach Spencer Carbery said. "We'll see what the plan is for him tomorrow. I'm not sure on the back-to-back (against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, at St. Louis Blues on Saturday), but we'll see where we go. I'll talk to the training staff after we wrap up this morning. -- Tom Gulitti
Ottawa Senators
Artem Zub and Shane Pinto each could make his return against the New York Islanders at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN5, RDSI, MSGSN2).
Zub, a defenseman who has missed nine games with a concussion, and Pinto, a forward who has missed six games with an undisclosed injury, each took part in an optional skate Wednesday. Zub traveled with the team to Buffalo and took part in the morning skate on Tuesday, but ultimately did not dress for a 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres.
Following the skate Wednesday, coach Travis Green called Zub a "possibility" to dress against the Islanders and said Pinto was "close."
"We'll see what tomorrow brings," Green said.
If Zub plays, he'll play on the first pair with Jake Sanderson; the two took reps together in practice Monday. If Pinto plays, he'll likely center the third line with Noah Gregor and Michael Amadio, and Zack Ostapchuk will be scratched. -- Callum Fraser
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point did not play in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury.
The center scored in a 7-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday but played just 3:47 before leaving the game. Point has 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 12 games and led Tampa Bay with 46 goals last season.
"We'll just take it one game at a time," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the game.
Tampa Bay recalled Gage Goncalves from Syracuse of the AHL on Tuesday. He had no shots on goal in 10:34 of ice time.
The Lightning next play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). -- Lou Korac