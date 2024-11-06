NHL Buzz: Makar could be game-time decision for Avalanche on Thursday

Colorado Avalanche

Cale Makar could be a game-time decision when the Avalanche visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT).

Makar left a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday with a lower-body injury after taking one shift in the third period.

"He's OK. He's making the trip," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. "Wants to see if he's feeling good enough to go tomorrow."

Makar had two assists and extended his season-opening point streak to 13 games (five goals, 18 assists).

Forwards Valeri Nichushkin (suspended) and Jonathan Drouin (upper-body injury), and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen will not travel with the team.

"We're going to leave a few of the other guys behind," Bednar said. "We're not going to take anyone that doesn't have the possibility of playing tomorrow, just because it's a late night coming back, and we got to get ready for another one after that (against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday)."

Captain Gabriel Landeskog still doesn't have a timeline to return from cartilage transplant surgery in his right knee that he had on May 10, 2023.

"I don't know if you can call it [a setback]. That's what I said on [Altitude Sports Radio this morning]," Bednar said. "I think there's ups and downs throughout the course of his rehab, especially now, when he's feeling better and getting closer to play. He's pushing himself into different areas, and sometimes he reacts well and moves on to the next thing, and then the next thing might not feel great for him. … And so right now, he's continuing his work and in the gym every day, and he'll get back on the ice soon."

Valeri Nichushkin has been cleared to practice and will play when the Avalanche host the Washington Capitals on Nov. 15.

The 29-year-old forward has been in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players' Association Player Assistance Program since May 13. He set NHL career highs in goals (28) and points (53) in 54 games last season and was tied with Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers for the League lead in Stanley Cup Playoff goals (nine) before being suspended without pay for a minimum of six months. -- Ryan Boulding