NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 4

* The Jets rallied from an 0-2 deficit to pick up their 11th win of the season and second via a multi-goal comeback – tied for the most in 2024-25.

* Martin Necas propelled the Hurricanes to their sixth straight victory – the NHL’s longest active run –and enters Monday with the second-highest point-per-game rate (min. 10 GP).

* Nico Hischier and the Devils continue their Western Canada road trip when they take on Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers on Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada as part of Monday’s two-game slate which also features the Kings visiting the Predators on TVA Sports.

EHLERS, CONNOR HELP JETS EARN MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK WIN, WITHSTAND RALLY

With the help of Nikolaj Ehlers (1-1—2) and Kyle Connor (0-1—1), the Jets overcame a 2-0 deficit and withstood multiple Lightning rallies Sunday, netting seven goals en route to their second multi-goal comeback win of the season – tied with the Blues, Predators and Golden Knights for the most among all teams in 2024-25.

* Ehlers, who surpassed Vyacheslav Kozlov (98 GP) for the sixth-most multi-point games in Jets/Thrashers history, boosted his career totals to 209-265—474 (617 GP). He passed Frans Nielsen (167-306—473 in 925 GP) for the most points in NHL history among Danish-born players.

* Connor (9-10—19 in 12 GP) extended his franchise-record season-opening point streak to 12 games and became just the second Jets/Thrashers player with a run of that length at any point in a campaign, joining Patrik Laine (15 GP from Feb. 16 to March 18, 2018).

HURRICANES EXTEND LEAGUE’S LONGEST ACTIVE WINNING STREAK TO SIX GAMES

Martin Necas added to his team-leading total by following up his four-point night with a 1-2—3 output and extended his point streak to six games, helping the Hurricanes win their sixth straight – the longest active run in the NHL and their lengthiest since Jan. 19 – Feb. 1, 2023 (7 GP). Carolina’s eight victories (8-2-0) are the second most in franchise history through its first 10 games of a season, behind 2021-22 (9-1-0).

* Necas improved his team-leading totals to 6-12—18 (10 GP). His 1.80 points per game is the second-highest rate in the NHL (min. 10 GP) behind only Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov (1.91 P/GP).

DRAISAITL, BEDARD PUT UP THREE-POINTS APIECE IN RESPECTIVE ROAD WINS

Leon Draisaitl (1-2—3) and Connor Bedard (0-3—3) each led the Oilers and Blackhawks to road victories Sunday thanks to three-point nights.

* Draisaitl recorded his second straight three-point outing to help the Oilers earn their seventh straight win against the Flames on the road dating back to the 2022 Second Round. Draisaitl scored 0:20 into the contest to mark the second consecutive game the Oilers have scored in the opening minute – the fifth time in franchise history they’ve accomplished that feat following Feb. 24-25, 2018, Nov. 14-17, 2000, Nov. 24-27, 1990 and Dec. 16-17, 1980 (all 2 GP).

* Bedard factored on three of four Blackhawks goals and became the first Chicago player this season to hit the 10-point mark (3-9—12). The 19-year-old registered his sixth career three-point game, passing Jonathan Toews and Jeremy Roenick (both w/ 5) for the second most by a Blackhawks teenager behind only Patrick Kane (10).

PANARIN, KREIDER, SWAYMAN SPOTLIGHTED IN #NHLSTATS LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured several stars helping their teams to victories across the seven-game slate, including Rangers forwards Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider as well as Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

* Panarin found the back of the net twice and Kreider potted a goal as the Rangers defeated the rival Islanders to improve to 8-2-1 this season and jump into top spot in the Metropolitan Division standings. Panarin recorded his 221st career multi-point game, tied with Sidney Crosby for the fifth most since he entered League in 2015-16 behind Connor McDavid (303 GP), Leon Draisaitl (242 GP), Nathan MacKinnon (239 GP) and Nikita Kucherov (237 GP).

* Swayman turned aside all 23 shots he faced to help the Bruins earn their second shutout in as many days after Joonas Korpisalo blanked the Flyers on Saturday. Boston earned shutouts on consecutive days for the fourth time in the past 40 years, following Oct. 27-28, 2008, Oct. 17-18, 1997 and March 24-25, 1993.

Prime Monday Night Hockey has HISCHIER dueling Draisaitl at Rogers Place

Tonight’s two-game slate is highlighted by Nico Hischier and the Devils visiting Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Hischier (10-5—15 in 14 GP) shared the League lead with 10 goals through the first month of the season and remains tied for first. Hischier can become the fourth October goals leader (outright or tied) who went on to win the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy, following Connor McDavid (2022-23), David Pastrnak (2019-20) and Ilya Kovalchuk (2003-04).

* Draisaitl (9-7—16 in 12 GP) has six of his 16 points this season in two games without McDavid, who is expected to return to the Edmonton lineup later this month. Draisaitl (20-39—59 in 56 GP) averages over a point per contest in 56 career games without his longtime teammate since McDavid was selected by the Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

* Monday’s schedule also features two of the NHL’s highest-scoring active players with Steven

Stamkos and the Predators pitted against Anze Kopitar and the Kings at Bridgestone Arena.

WEEK AHEAD FEATURES MORE NATIONAL GAMES, NHL COAST TO COAST

Other national broadcasts to look forward to during the week ahead:

Wednesday, Nov. 6 – Kane faces Chicago for second time, Vegas vies for victory in Edmonton

* Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat play their former team for the second and fifth time, respectively, when the Red Wings host Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks (8 p.m. ET on TNT, MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS-D), while Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights start their four-game season series against Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers (8:30 p.m. ET on SN, TVAS, SCRIPPS). Kane assisted on a late tying goal and scored the overtime winner during his first contest against Chicago on Feb. 25.

Thursday, Nov. 7 – NHL Coast to Coast on Prime Video Canada highlighted by Avalanche-Jets

* The weekly whip-around studio show returns during a 12-game slate highlighted by Cale Makar and the Avalanche visiting Kyle Connor and the Jets in a Central Division showdown at Canada Life Centre. Makar (5-16—21 in 12 GP), Connor (9-10—19 in 12 GP) and Nathan MacKinnon (6-14—20 in 12 GP) enter the week with their lengthy season-opening point streaks intact, while Winnipeg (11-1-0, 22 points) occupies first place in the NHL standings.

Friday, Nov. 8 – Crosby clashes with Ovechkin for first time this season, 70th time overall

* Sidney Crosby contests his 70th career regular-season game against Alex Ovechkin (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, Hulu, SN, TVAS), who is on pace for a 52-goal campaign which would move him past Wayne Gretzky (894) for the NHL record. Crosby (31-59—90 in 69 GP; 40-25-4 record) has the advantage for points, assists and wins through the 69 previous contests versus Ovechkin (37-30—67; 29-30-10 record), who has six more goals.

Saturday, Nov. 9 – Hockey Night in Canada includes Canadiens-Maple Leafs, Oilers-Canucks

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada is highlighted by Nick Suzuki and the Canadiens clashing with Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, TVAS) followed by Draisaitl and the Oilers visiting Quinn Hughes and the Canucks (10 p.m. ET on CBC, SN, CITY). The latter marks the first contest between Edmonton and Vancouver since the 2024 Second Round finale, where Draisaitl assisted on the winning goal during the 15th all-Canadian Game 7 in NHL history.