Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi chipped a loose puck into the neutral zone, but Jared Spurgeon skated to it first and quickly sent a pass back to the blue line, where Boldy and Marco Rossi were waiting. Rossi then tapped a pass to Boldy, who skated in on a breakaway and lifted a backhand over Anthony Stolarz.

Ryan Hartman also scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for Minnesota (8-1-2), which has won seven of its past eight. Kirill Kaprizov had his multipoint streak end at seven games (six goals, 11 assists).

William Nylander scored, and Stolarz made 31 saves for Toronto (6-5-2), which was coming off a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period. He knocked in a rebound off John Tavares’ stick after Frederick Gaudreau's initial chance hit the post.

Nylander tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 19:08, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Auston Matthews.

Marcus Johansson nearly put the Wild in front 2-1 with a tip at 15:58 of the second period, but Stolarz, who was without his goalie stick, made a windmill save to keep the game tied.