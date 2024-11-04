Boldy, Wild defeat Maple Leafs in OT 

Wins it on breakaway at 2:14; Kaprizov's multipoint streak ends at 7

Maple Leafs at Wild | Recap

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Matt Boldy scored at 2:14 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild won their third straight game with a 2-1 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.

Maple Leafs forward Max Domi chipped a loose puck into the neutral zone, but Jared Spurgeon skated to it first and quickly sent a pass back to the blue line, where Boldy and Marco Rossi were waiting. Rossi then tapped a pass to Boldy, who skated in on a breakaway and lifted a backhand over Anthony Stolarz.

Ryan Hartman also scored, and Filip Gustavsson made 27 saves for Minnesota (8-1-2), which has won seven of its past eight. Kirill Kaprizov had his multipoint streak end at seven games (six goals, 11 assists).

William Nylander scored, and Stolarz made 31 saves for Toronto (6-5-2), which was coming off a 4-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Hartman gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period. He knocked in a rebound off John Tavares’ stick after Frederick Gaudreau's initial chance hit the post.

Nylander tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 19:08, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Auston Matthews.

Marcus Johansson nearly put the Wild in front 2-1 with a tip at 15:58 of the second period, but Stolarz, who was without his goalie stick, made a windmill save to keep the game tied.

Latest News

Jets score 7, stay hot with victory against Lightning

Swayman makes 23 saves, Bruins blank Kraken for 2nd straight shutout win

Orlov gets 2 goals, Hurricanes top Capitals for 6th win in row

Shesterkin stops 35, Panarin scores twice to lift Rangers past Islanders 

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Suter scores 2nd goal with 26 seconds left, lifts Canucks past Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stars returning home from Finland with memories, lessons, but no wins

NHL On Tap: Red-hot Ovechkin, Capitals look to cool down Hurricanes 

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 3

Howden, Golden Knights top Utah in OT to stay undefeated at home

Stamkos, Josi each has goal, assist in Predators win against Avalanche

Parayko gets 3 points, Blues spoil Berube’s return with Maple Leafs

Larkin scores 2 goals to help Red Wings edge Sabres, stop slide

Forsberg makes 22 saves, Senators shut out Kraken

Crosby scores twice in 2nd straight game, Penguins defeat Canadiens

Ovechkin gets goal, 2 assists to help Capitals ease past Blue Jackets

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 