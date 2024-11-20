NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 20

* Mark Scheifele scored a hat trick as the Jets set a franchise mark for most wins through 10 home games. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each put up three-point performances to help the Oilers bounce back from a shutout loss with a victory against the Senators.

* Sidney Crosby and Brayden Point, who were among the six players named to Canada’s initial roster for the upcoming *4 Nations Face-Off*, climbed all-time lists during the Lightning’s multi-goal third-period comeback win.

* An NHL on TNT doubleheader opens with the two rookie goal leaders this season, Matvei Michkov and Jackson Blake, going head-to-head when the Hurricanes visit the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

SCHEIFELE HAT TRICK HELPS JETS WIN ANOTHER AT HOME

Mark Scheifele netted a hat trick and Morgan Barron potted two shorthanded goals while Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves to help the Jets improve to 9-1-0 at Canada Life Centre. Winnipeg established a franchise mark for the most wins through its first 10 home games of a season, eclipsing its previous best of eight, set in 2022-23 (8-2-0).

* Scheifele, who became the sixth player to post a double-digit home point streak with the Jets/Thrashers, recorded his ninth career hat trick and surpassed former teammate Patrik Laine (8) for the second most in franchise history behind Ilya Kovalchuk (11).

* Barron scored twice on the penalty-kill just 21 seconds apart to help the Jets fend off a late rally by Florida. He became the second player in franchise history to tally multiple shorthanded goals in a single contest, joining Marian Hossa (Dec. 19, 2006).

McDAVID, DRAISAITL, BOUCHARD BOUNCE BACK IN OILERS’ VICTORY VERSUS SENATORS

Connor McDavid (2-1—3), Leon Draisaitl (1-2—3) and Evan Bouchard (1-2—3) had three points apiece as Edmonton rebounded from a shutout loss against Montreal on Monday with a victory versus Ottawa.

* In games immediately following the Oilers being shut out, both McDavid (18-35—53 in 36 GP) and Draisaitl (17-29—46 in 43 GP) have averaged more than a point per game and each recorded three points in the same outing for the 43rd time. Bouchard recorded his 11th career three-point game to tie Steve Smith for the fourth most in franchise history among defensemen.

CARLSSON HELPS DUCKS BEST BEDARD, BLACKHAWKS IN BATTLE OF TEENAGERS

Connor Bedard (0-2—2) helped the Blackhawks take a lead to the dressing room through 40 minutes, but Leo Carlsson (1-0—1) capped a Ducks comeback with a go-ahead goal midway through the third period to improve to 2-2-0 in four career head-to-head meetings against the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Carlsson netted his fourth game-winning goal of the season, tied with Leon Draisaitl for the second most among all players and one back of Matt Boldy (5). He became the first Ducks teenager with four career winners* and broke a tie with Cam Fowler (3).

* Bedard (25-51—76 in 87 GP) joined Eddie Olczyk (80), Patrick Kane (65) and Bobby Hull (53) as the fourth Blackhawks teenager to register 50 career assists and became the second of that group to register a dozen career multi-assist games (also Kane: 13). Overall, Bedard is the sixth active player to record at least 12 outings with two or more assists as a teenager – a list paced by Sidney Crosby (31).

Crosby surpasses Sakic before Point paces Lightning rally in return

Tuesday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the seven-game slate, including Sidney Crosby collecting his 1,017th career assist to surpass Joe Sakic (1,016) for 13th place on the NHL’s all-time list before Brayden Point potted the first and third of Tampa Bay’s three unanswered goals as the Lightning logged a come-from-behind overtime win.

* Point (6-3—9 in 6 GP), who returned to the lineup Tuesday and has six tallies in his last six games played dating to Oct. 26, scored his 11th career overtime goal to pass Martin St. Louis (10) for second place in franchise history. Point and Crosby clash one more time on Jan. 12, 2025, before representing Canada at the *4 Nations Face-Off* in February.

NHL RELEASES ‘THIS IS HOCKEY’, SERIES CELEBRATING HOCKEY AROUND THE WORLD

The NHL announced the release of ‘This Is Hockey,’ an original series featuring the growth of hockey in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Jamaica, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, seven unexpected places where hockey is thriving. Starting Tuesday, all episodes are available to stream globally in multiple languages. Viewers can watch in Canada on Amazon Prime Video (English and French captions), in the U.S. on ESPN+ (English and Spanish) with all episodes also airing on ESPN Deportes in Spanish (schedule below); and on YouTube.com/NHL for the rest of the world (English and Spanish, with “Brazil” episode also offered in Portuguese). Click here for the full release, including the air date and time of each episode, and here to watch the trailer.

QUICK CLICKS

* Senators proposed arena must be ‘collaborative effort,’ Gary Bettman says

* Travis Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

* Trophy Tracker: Cale Makar of Avalanche top choice for Norris as best defenseman

* NHL EDGE stats: Travis Sanheim reaches top skating distances of season

* Auston Matthews ‘progressing well’ from injury, could play for Maple Leafs next week

ROOKIES READY TO CLASH DURING NHL ON TNT DOUBLEHEADER. . .

An NHL on TNT doubleheader highlights a five-game Wednesday around the League. While Carolina’s Martin Necas (10-17—27 in 13 GP) can become the first player with a 14-game point streak in 2024-25, the two rookies with the most goals will go head-to-head when Flyers forward Matvei Michkov (6-9—15 in 17 GP) meets Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake (5-2—7 in 17 GP).

* Michkov’s goals lead among rookies has benefited from a multi-goal performance earlier in the season (2-0—2 on Oct. 15). Only one teenager in Flyers history has registered multiple performances with two or more goals (single season or otherwise): Eric Lindros (7x in 1992-93).

* The Kraken (9-9-1, 19 points) and Predators (6-10-3, 15 points) close out the doubleheader at Climate Pledge Arena, where Nashville forward Filip Forsberg – already named to an initial roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off – approaches the 300-goal milestone (295-325—620 in 717 GP). He has his sights set on becoming the eighth Swedish player in NHL history to reach the mark as well as joining Mats Sundin (698 GP) and Daniel Alfredsson (794 GP) as the third to do so in 800 games or fewer.

. . . WHILE 18-YEAR-OLD CELEBRINI TAKES THE ICE FOR SHARKS

Macklin Celebrini is fresh off his first career game-winning goal as the Sharks (6-10-4, 16 points) are one of six other teams in action Wednesday. The rookie forward can become the seventh 18-year-old in NHL history to score the winning goal in consecutive games and first since Andrei Svechnikov (2 GP from Oct. 7-9, 2018, w/ CAR).