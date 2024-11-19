Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups
Ducks projected lineup
Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome
Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry
Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason
Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston
Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas
Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin
Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Tyson Hinds
Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), Brock McGinn (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson
Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev
Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Teuvo Teravainen
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith
Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan
Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie
Arvid Soderblom
Drew Commesso
Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier, Petr Mrazek
Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)
Status report
The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 victory at the Dallas Stars on Monday … McGinn, a forward, left the game Monday in the second period. Colangelo, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could replace McGinn … Mrazek, a goalie, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate and will miss the game for a personal matter, according to coach Luke Richardson. Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the AHL … Hall returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.