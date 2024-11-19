Ducks at Blackhawks projected lineups

Ducks projected lineup

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Ryan Strome

Frank Vatrano -- Trevor Zegras -- Troy Terry

Sam Colangelo -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Cutter Gauthier -- Jansen Harkins -- Ross Johnston

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Brian Dumoulin

Olen Zellweger -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Tyson Hinds

Injured: Cam Fowler (upper body), Mason McTavish (upper body), Robby Fabbri (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (undisclosed), Brock McGinn (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Connor Bedard -- Jason Dickinson -- Joey Anderson

Taylor Hall -- Ryan Donato -- Ilya Mikheyev

Philipp Kurashev -- Nick Foligno -- Teuvo Teravainen

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Lukas Reichel -- Craig Smith

Alec Martinez -- Nolan Allan

Alex Vlasic -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- TJ Brodie

Arvid Soderblom

Drew Commesso

Scratched: Patrick Maroon, Louis Crevier, Petr Mrazek

Injured: Seth Jones (foot), Laurent Brossoit (knee)

Status report

The Ducks did not hold a morning skate following their 4-2 victory at the Dallas Stars on Monday … McGinn, a forward, left the game Monday in the second period. Colangelo, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Sunday, could replace McGinn … Mrazek, a goalie, was not at the Blackhawks’ morning skate and will miss the game for a personal matter, according to coach Luke Richardson. Commesso was recalled from Rockford of the AHL … Hall returns to the lineup after being scratched for a 4-1 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.