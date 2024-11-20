Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

A more motivated Sanheim set NHL bests last season with 10 goals and 44 points in 81 games, and slowly earned the trust of the coaching staff. He played 23:48 per game, at the time the highest total of his first seven NHL seasons.

Sanheim said the turnaround began when he stopped thinking and just started playing.

"It got to a point last season where sometimes you're overthinking it," he said. "You're going into the game thinking that you understand what [Tortorella] means and what he wants you to play, so you go and do something, and then all sudden you have another meeting and it's something else. And every day you keep second-guessing yourself.

"I think I got to a point last season where I was just so comfortable with where my game was and that I knew exactly what he [meant], because now I knew what my standard was, and that standard was just so high, it was so consistent. I was doing it every night, so I knew exactly what he wanted."

The only issue the coaching staff has now is not overplaying him.

"He is a hard guy not to put on the ice in every situation," Shaw said. "He's a guy that's transporting the puck. He's seeing the ice. He's making plays, he's passing with a level of confidence that's off the charts. And he plays physical. There's really nothing that he's not doing right now."

Whether that carries into a spot for Canada at 4 Nations isn't something on the front of Sanheim's mind. He's played for Canada at international tournaments, winning a bronze medal at the 2014 IIHF World Under-18 Championship and silver at the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

But being part of the first best-on-best tournament featuring NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 would be validation for what he's accomplished.

"I think the biggest thing is just recognizing how many guys come from Canada and the guys around the League," Sanheim said. "You think about the guy that we're going to play tonight on the back end, Cale Makar. To even be in consideration to play in a lineup that has him and Nathan MacKinnon and [Connor] McDavid and [Sidney] Crosby and some of these guys, something that I didn't even think was possible."

His coach certainly didn't believe it was possible either, but Sanheim has converted Tortorella into one of his biggest fans.

"He has grown, and there's more there," Tortorella said. "He's impressive. For me watching on the sidelines, it's really fun to watch a guy grow like that."