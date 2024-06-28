NHL, NHLPA announce initial rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Each National Association – Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey – will submit the balance of its rosters later this year, which will be announced between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL Players (20 skaters, three goalies), who must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024.

The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).

All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

Additional information, including ticket purchasing details, will be announced at a later date. Fans can view the complete game schedule and sign up to receive information and updates at https://www.nhl.com/events/2025-nhl-4-nations-face-off.