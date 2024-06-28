NEW YORK/TORONTO (June 28, 2024) – The National Hockey League (NHL) and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) today announced the first 24 NHL Players, six per team selected by the National Associations, who will represent Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. All 24 Players selected have either won an international gold medal, the Stanley Cup or claimed an individual NHL Award – or a combination of those achievements. Additional notes on each Player are available here.
NHL, NHLPA announce initial rosters for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off
Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States each name 1st 6 for tournament in February
Canada
Finland
D: Cale Makar, Colorado Avlanche
G: Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
F: Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins
D: Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
F: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
D: Esa Lindell, Dallas Stars
F: Brad Marchand, Boston Bruins
F: Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes
F: Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers
F: Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers
F: Brayden Point, Tampa Bay Lightning
F: Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche
Sweden
United States
D: Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers
D: Adam Fox, New York Rangers
D: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
D: Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
D: Erik Karlsson, Pittsburgh Penguins
D: Charlie McAvoy, Boston Bruins
F: Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
F: Jack Eichel, Vegas Golden Knights
F: William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs
F: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
F: Mike Zibanejad, New York Rangers
F: Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Each National Association – Hockey Canada, Finnish Ice Hockey Association, Swedish Ice Hockey Association and USA Hockey – will submit the balance of its rosters later this year, which will be announced between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. Each team will be comprised of 23 NHL Players (20 skaters, three goalies), who must be under an NHL contract for the 2024-25 season and on an NHL roster as of Dec. 2, 2024.
The Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston will serve as the host venues and cities for the 4 Nations Face-Off in 2025, which will consist of a total of seven games played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12 to 20, along with two designated training/practice days (Feb. 10 and Feb. 11).
All 4 Nations Face-Off games will be played in accordance with NHL rules. Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional Round Robin format, under the following points system: three points for a win in regulation time; two points for a win in overtime/shootout; one point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and no points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.
Additional information, including ticket purchasing details, will be announced at a later date. Fans can view the complete game schedule and sign up to receive information and updates at https://www.nhl.com/events/2025-nhl-4-nations-face-off.