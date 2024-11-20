Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche top choice for Norris as best defenseman

To mark the quarter mark of the 2024-25 regular season, Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar was picked to win the Norris Trophy as the best NHL defenseman by an NHL.com panel prior to the season. Six weeks into the season, he's shown why he was the favorite.

He leads defensemen in goals (eight), assists (19) and points (27), also ranking first in power-play points (13) and is tied for the lead at the position with one short-handed goal in 24:33 of ice time through 19 games for the Colorado Avalanche.

Makar was named the NHL's First Star of the Month for October when he had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 11 games to become the second defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games, joining Bobby Orr (1973-74). He began the season with a 13-game point streak (23 points; five goals, 18 assists).

Makar received 67 voting points (11 first-place votes) from NHL.com's 15-person panel. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who won the award last season, finished second with 50 points and received two first-place votes. Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets was third with 48 points (one first-place vote), and his teammate Neal Pionk received the other first-place vote.

"He just has such an impact on the game, especially when he is playing well, he pretty much always is dominating and controlling the whole game and again that's a contagious thing," Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski said of Makar. "We see him doing his thing and we try to follow it up."