Trophy Tracker: Makar of Avalanche top choice for Norris as best defenseman

Quinn Hughes, Morrissey also among favorites at quarter mark of season by NHL.com panel

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

To mark the quarter mark of the 2024-25 regular season, Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Cale Makar was picked to win the Norris Trophy as the best NHL defenseman by an NHL.com panel prior to the season. Six weeks into the season, he's shown why he was the favorite.

He leads defensemen in goals (eight), assists (19) and points (27), also ranking first in power-play points (13) and is tied for the lead at the position with one short-handed goal in 24:33 of ice time through 19 games for the Colorado Avalanche.

Makar was named the NHL's First Star of the Month for October when he had 19 points (four goals, 15 assists) in 11 games to become the second defenseman in NHL history with a season-opening point streak of at least 11 games, joining Bobby Orr (1973-74). He began the season with a 13-game point streak (23 points; five goals, 18 assists).

Makar received 67 voting points (11 first-place votes) from NHL.com's 15-person panel. Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks, who won the award last season, finished second with 50 points and received two first-place votes. Josh Morrissey of the Winnipeg Jets was third with 48 points (one first-place vote), and his teammate Neal Pionk received the other first-place vote.

"He just has such an impact on the game, especially when he is playing well, he pretty much always is dominating and controlling the whole game and again that's a contagious thing," Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski said of Makar. "We see him doing his thing and we try to follow it up."

COL@PHI: Makar blasts in stellar power-play goal

Makar also plays in every situation, logging nearly four minutes of power-play ice time per game and two minutes short-handed. On Nov. 9 against the Carolina Hurricanes while short-handed, Makar stole a puck in the defensive zone, skated in and scored with a slap shot from near the right circle to give The Avalanche rallied for a 6-4 victory and ended the Hurricanes' eight-game winning streak.

"We probably rely on Cale to (get us going) a lot and it seems like he always comes through," forward Casey Mittlestadt said. "He has the ability to completely take over a game and change the course of it. Pretty much in an instant like you saw with that goal, so he's the best for a reason."

Makar, who has been a finalist for the Norris each of the past four seasons, finished third each of the past two; he was second in 2020-21 and won it in 2021-22. This season, he has at least a point in 16 of Colorado's 19 games, including nine multipoint efforts.

"He's playing really well, and not just offensively," Colorado coach Jared Bednar said Nov. 2. "He didn't like some of his defending games early in the season. I feel like he's really turned a corner with that. He's been paying attention to the way he's closing out plays and staying assertive and aggressive on the defending side, and it's leading to continued offense for him."

The Avalanche began the season 0-4-0 but have since won 10 of 15 and are expected to be a top team in the Western Conference again. Whether or not this season ends in another Norris for Makar, he has certainly had an impact for Colorado.

"I'm never one guy to look at the individual aspect of it," Makar said during training camp. "Obviously, you want to win. I don't think about [the Norris Trophy] every single day and it's not like going out there to just win everything. ... For me, I think it's just that extra added cherry on top. It's not always needed but at the same time, it's nice to get that recognition. With team success, all of that stuff is going to come."

Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Cale Makar, Avalanche, 67 points (11 first-place votes); Quinn Hughes, Canucks, 50 (two first-place votes); Josh Morrissey, Jets, 48 (one first-place vote); Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 19; Neal Pionk, Jets, 12 (one first-place vote); John Carlson, Washington Capitals, 9; Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights, 6; Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, 4; Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils, 4; Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings, 2; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, 1; Roman Josi, Nashville Predators, 1; Rasmus Andersson, Calgary Flames, 1; Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers, 1

