NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 25

* Nikita Kucherov factored on the late game-tying goal and scored the overtime winner to record his 100th career three-point contest as Tampa Bay jumped back into third place in the Atlantic Division.

* Multiple 4 Nations Face-Off players contributed to their team’s victories Friday night as the countdown to the tournament gets shorter.

* Mikko Rantanen and Martin Necas headline a blockbuster three-team trade involving Colorado, Carolina and Chicago.

* A 13-game Saturday is highlighted by four Hockey Night in Canada contests which will feature the latest instalment of the ‘Battle of Ontario’ between the Maple Leafs and Senators as well as the continuation of The Gr8 Chase when Alex Ovechkin’s Capitals end the night in Vancouver.

KUCHEROV CAPS LATE LIGHTNING COMEBACK WITH 100TH THREE-POINT GAME

The Lightning found themselves trailing late into the third period before Nikita Kucherov (1-2—3) assisted on Jake Guentzel’s tying tally with 42 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner 58 seconds into overtime to help Tampa Bay (26-18-3, 55 points) complete the late comeback victory and move past idle Boston (24-20-6, 54 points) for third place in the Atlantic Division.

* Friday marked the third game in Lightning history where they tied the contest in the final minute of regulation and scored the winner in the opening minute of overtime, following Dec. 28, 2021 and Nov. 4, 2018.

* Kucherov’s second point of the night marked his sixth career 50-assist season, tying Martin St. Louis for the most in Lightning history, while his overtime goal capped his 100th career three-point game – only Steven Stamkos (103) has as many for the franchise.

4 NATIONS PARTICIPANTS PLAY KEY ROLES IN WINS FRIDAY

Several players slated to participate at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February put up pivotal performances en route to victories Friday.

* After facing a one-goal deficit to start the contest, Brock Nelson (1-1—2) factored on the first of two New York goals scored in a span of 55 seconds – its fastest two tallies this season – before he himself scored to help the Islanders (20-20-7, 47 points) earn a crucial two points against the Flyers (22-22-6, 50 points) as both clubs continue to chase a Wild Card spot. Nelson, who will represent USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off, passed Bob Bourne (124) for the ninth-most multi-point games in franchise history.

* Roope Hintz (1-0—1), who is set to play for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, became the sixth Stars player to record four consecutive 20-goal seasons in the past 30 years as Dallas (30-17-1, 61 points) leapfrogged idle Minnesota (28-16-4, 60 points) for second place in the Central Division. Jake Oettinger (7-2-0), who will be one of three netminders for the United States, tied Logan Thompson (7-0-1) for the most wins since the calendar flipped to 2025.

* Connor Hellebuyck (30-7-2) became the first netminder to 30 wins in 2024-25 and the third active to reach the mark in less than 40 games as the Jets (33-14-3, 69 points) extended their lead in the Central Division and set a new franchise mark for wins through 50 games of a campaign (previously 32 in 2018-19). Cole Perfetti (3-0—3) contributed to the win with his first career hat trick and the fifth by the Jets this season – tied with the Avalanche for the most in 2024-25. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

RANTANEN, NECAS BLOCKBUSTER TRADE FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Friday edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the four-game slate, including several on a pair of Chicago rookies posting multi-point performances. The Blackhawks also made news Friday for being part of a three-team trade with the Avalanche and Hurricanes that saw Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall heading to Carolina and Martin Necas joining Colorado. More stats about the blockbuster trade can be found here.

SEVERAL STARS IN ACTION DURING FOUR-GAME HOCKEY NIGHT IN CANADA

Twenty-six teams are in action on a busy Saturday in the NHL, with all eight teams set to take the ice on Hockey Night in Canada either holding a playoff spot or in a tight race for one, including the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (30-17-2, 62 points) and Senators (24-20-4, 52 points) meeting in the latest instalment of the 'Battle of Ontario.'

* Lane Hutson has collected an assist in each of his past seven games at Bell Centre and will look to do so again when the Canadiens (24-20-4,52 points) host the Devils (27-17-6, 60 points). The Montreal defenseman can match Matt Boldy (2021-22), Mike Krushelnyski (1982-83), Larry Murphy (1980-81), Peter Stastny (1980-81) and Roland Eriksson (1976-77) for the third-longest home assist streak by a rookie in NHL history behind Evgeni Malkin (10 GP in 2006-07) and Jude Drouin (10 GP in 1970-71).

* Mitch Marner enters Saturday’s contest at Canadian Tire Centre three assists shy of 500 in his career (209-497—706 in 625 GP). The Maple Leafs forward, who will skate opposite of Brady Tkachuk (USA) as a member of Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, can become the 10th-fastest Canadian player to reach the milestone. With three points, Marner (15-52—67 in 49 GP) can also become the fourth player to hit 70 points in 2024-25.

* Kirill Kaprizov will look to reach 200 career assists when the Wild (28-16-4, 60 points) host the Flames (23-16-7, 53 points) at Xcel Energy Center. Kaprizov can become the fastest player in Wild history to reach the milestone – a distinction currently held by Mats Zuccarello (330 GP) – and the second-fastest active skater born outside North America (min. 1 GP in 2024-25), following Evgeni Malkin (255 GP).

* Alex Ovechkin continues The Gr8 Chase with 20 goals between him and the NHL record when the streaking Capitals (33-10-5, 71 points) visit the Canucks (20-17-10, 50 points) in Vancouver – Wayne Gretzky claimed the record against the Canucks over 31 years ago (March 23, 1994). Ovechkin has 16-11—27 in 27 career games against Vancouver and has scored in four of his past five games versus the club (6-2—8), including two multi-goal contests.

