1972 Canada Summit Series team to receive 2025 Keith Magnuson 'Man of the Year' award

TORONTO - The National Hockey League Alumni Association (NHLAA) is proud to announce that the members of the 1972 Team Canada roster will be the recipients of the 2025 Keith Magnuson “Man Of The Year” Award. The NHLAA created this award to honour NHL Alumni who have personified the intangibles of perseverance, commitment, and teamwork developed through the game into a successful post-career transition. A private reception and hot stove panel will be held on Friday, February 14 (1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET) at the Maison Principale in Montreal in conjunction with the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

“For many Canadians, the 1972 Summit Series remains one of the most iconic moments in our nation's history. The team's resilience, unity, and patriotism during their dramatic victory over the Soviet Union have solidified their place as national heroes in the hearts of Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” said Glenn Healy, president and executive director of the NHLAA. "For countless hockey fans, they have vivid memories of watching the pivotal Game 8 in school gymnasiums and amongst family and friends huddled around living room televisions. We are immensely proud of the NHL Alumni members who played a key role in this landmark moment for Canadian history."

In April 1972, Canada and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) agreed on the framework to play an eight-game series in September later that year, with four games across Canada, and four games in Moscow. After a back-and-forth series that found Canada down 1-3-1 after five games, Paul Henderson played the hero in game six with the game-winning goal in the second period. For game seven, a pair of first period goals from Phil Esposito tied the game at 2-2. Late in the third, tied 3-3, it was Henderson once again netting the game-winning goal for Canada. Then on September 28, 1972, Canada defeated the USSR thanks to Henderson’s late-game heroics, who found himself alone in front of the USSR net with 34 seconds left, scoring what is now widely known as ‘The Goal’ which cemented the team’s legendary status.

The members of the 1972 Team Canada roster boast an incredible 58 Stanley Cups, 143 All-Star Game appearances, 9 Art Ross Trophies, 8 Georges Vezina Trophies, 7 Hart Memorial Trophies, 5 Lady Byng Trophies, 5 Bill Masterton Trophies, 4 Calder Memorial Trophies, 4 Ted Lindsay Trophies, 3 Conn Smythe Trophies, 1 Frank J. Selke Trophy and 2 Jack Adams Awards. The roster also includes 13 Hockey Hall of Fame members and 11 of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players. The entire team was inducted en masse to their merited position in the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame on November 2, 2005.

As best-on-best international hockey descends on Montreal, the 1972 team will be honoured at the NHLAA’s annual ‘Man Of The Year’ Award Reception. Featuring the Highland Creek Pipe Band and a hot stove moderated by Ron MacLean of Hockey Night in Canada, the ceremony promises to be a memorable occasion celebrating one of the game's most recognizable and transformative teams. The honoured attendees of the ‘72 team include Don Awrey, Red Berenson, Yvan Cournoyer, Ken Dryden, Paul Henderson, Guy Lapointe, Frank Mahovlich, Brad Park, Mickey Redmond, Serge Savard, and Rod Seiling.

The NHLAA is proud to carry on the legacy of this tremendous team by adding them to their notable lineage of past 'Man Of The Year' award recipients that includes icons of the game such as Jean Beliveau, Gordie Howe, Mark Messier, Mario Lemieux, Borje Salming, Mats Sundin & Nicklas Lidstrom among many others.

For media wishing to cover the event, please RSVP to Riley Horan at [email protected] no later than February 12th. Please include your name and media affiliation.

1972 SUMMIT SERIES TEAM CANADA ROSTER

Don Awrey

Red Berenson

Gary Bergman

Wayne Cashman

Bobby Clarke

Yvan Cournoyer

Ken Dryden

Ron Ellis

Phil Esposito

Tony Esposito

Rod Gilbert

Bill Goldsworthy

Vic Hadfield

Paul Henderson

Dennis Hull

Eddie Johnston

Guy Lapointe

Frank Mahovlich

Pete Mahovlich

Stan Mikita

J.P. Parise

Brad Park

Gilbert Perreault

Jean Ratelle

Mickey Redmond

Serge Savard

Rod Seiling

Pat Stapleton

Bill White

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2024 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs

2023 Dave Keon

2019 Ray Bourque

2018 Börje Salming, Mats Sundin, Nicklas Lidström

2017 Mario Lemieux

2016 Yvan Cournoyer

2015 Mark Messier

2014 Bryan Trottier

2013 Pat Quinn

2012 Brad Park

2011 Lanny McDonald

2010 Guy Lafleur

2009 Gordie Howe

2008 Bobby Hull

2007 Rod Gilbert

2006 Johnny Bower

2004 Al Arbour

2003 Andy Bathgate

2002 Jean Beliveau

2001 Ted Lindsay