New York Islanders Quarter-Century Teams Unveiled

Bailey, Nelson, Tavares lead forwards; Sorokin as advertised in goal

QC TEAM_1920x1080_NYI_FIRST
By National Hockey League

The NHL is celebrating the best of the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a first team and second team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise from Jan. 1, 2000, to Dec. 31, 2024. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

Today, the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the New York Islanders. Players are listed in alphabetical order.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAM

First Team

Forwards

  • Josh Bailey
  • Brock Nelson
  • John Tavares

Defensemen

  • Nick Leddy
  • Adam Pelech

Goalie

  • Ilya Sorokin

Forwards: Selected in the first round (No. 9) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Bailey played each of his 15 seasons with the Islanders (2008-23), tied with Denis Potvin and Bryan Trottier for the most in team history. His 580 points (184 goals, 396 assists) in 1,057 regular-season games are second to Tavares' 621 in the quarter century and he had 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 71 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help New York reach the third round in back-to-back seasons (2020, '21). Nelson, who will represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20, had 552 points (285 goals, 267 assists) in 878 regular-season games, 50 points (27 goals, 23 assists) in 78 playoff games and took part in the 2023 All-Star Weekend. Tavares, the No. 1 pick of the 2009 NHL Draft, played his first seven seasons for the Islanders. He had 22 points (11 goals, 11 assists) in 24 playoff games, including the double-overtime goal in Game 6 of the 2016 Eastern Conference First Round against the Florida Panthers to secure New York's first postseason series victory since 1993. Tavares, who was Islanders captain from 2013-18, was named an All-Star five times (2012, '15, '16, '17, '18).

Defensemen: Leddy played seven seasons for New York after being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 4, 2014. His 243 points (45 goals, 198 assists) in 518 regular-season games led the Islanders in the quarter century. Pelech had 145 points (26 goals, 119 assists) in 518 regular-season games through Dec. 31, 2024, and 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 59 playoff games and was named a 2022 NHL All Star.

Goalie: Sorokin has been as advertised since arriving six years after being selected in the third round (No. 78) of the 2014 NHL Draft. The 29-year-old's 19 shutouts led the Islanders in the quarter century. He was named a finalist for the 2023 Vezina Trophy after going 31-22-7 with a 2.34 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and six shutouts. In 14 playoff games (12 starts), he is 6-6 with a 2.83 GAA and .921 save percentage.

QC TEAM_1920x1080_NYI_SECOND

Second Team

Forwards

  • Mathew Barzal
  • Anders Lee
  • Frans Nielsen

Defensemen

  • Kenny Jonsson
  • Ryan Pulock

Goalie

  • Semyon Varlamov

Forwards: Barzal has played for the Islanders since being selected in the first round (No. 16) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He won the 2018 Calder Trophy voted as the League's top rookie when he had 85 points (22 goals, 63 assists) in 82 games. He had 450 points (131 goals, 319 assists) in 517 regular-season games and 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 60 playoff games during the quarter century. Lee, a sixth-round pick (No. 152) in the 2009 draft, replaced Tavares as captain Oct. 4, 2018, and had 483 points (276 goals, 207 assists) in 797 regular-season games. Nielsen, perhaps the best shootout weapon in Islanders history (42-for-82, 51.2 percent), played 606 regular-season games from 2007-16. He played all situations, scoring 15 goals while shorthanded and 26 on the power play.

Defensemen: Jonsson played 322 games in the quarter century, when he had 128 points (31 goals, 97 assists) and averaged 23:36 of ice time. The Islanders captain from 1999 to 2001 helped them qualify for the playoffs in three consecutive seasons (2002-04). Pulock has played the entirety of his NHL career for New York since being selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2013 NHL Draft and his 524 games led his position through Dec. 31. He has 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 66 playoff games.

Goalie: Varlamov is 76-63 with a 2.57 GAA, .916 save percentage and 16 shutouts since signing with the Islanders as a free agent July 1, 2019. He's won 19 postseason games and played a key role in New York's back-to-back runs to the third round in 2020 and 2021.

News Feed

Game Preview: Islanders vs Flyers

Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates

Bodychecks and Checkmates 

Islanders Prospect Report: Jan. 20, 2025

Isles Day to Day: Dobson Day to Day with Lower-Body Injury

Takeaways: Special Teams Lead Isles Past Blue Jackets 3-1

First Two NHL Games “A Surreal Experience” for Gatcomb

Isles Day to Day: Fasching Skates in Non-Contact Jersey

Game Preview: Islanders vs Blue Jackets

This Day in Isles History: Jan. 20

2025 World Juniors Through the Lens of Isles Prospects

The Skinny: Islanders 4, Sharks 1

Takeaways: Islanders Honor Sutter With 4-1 Win Over Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom and Romanov Game-Time Decisions vs Sharks

Game Preview: Islanders vs Sharks

Isles Day to Day: Holmstrom Participates in Practice

The Skinny: Flyers 5, Islanders 3

Takeaways: Islanders Fall 5-3 to Flyers 