Tony Esposito honored with Board of Trustees Silver Medal from Michigan Tech

The late Tony Esposito forever took pride in having combined his goaltending with academics, earning a business degree at Michigan Technological University before setting off into his Hall of Fame-bound professional career.

On Friday night, before Michigan Tech’s home game at John J. MacInnes Student Ice Arena in Houghton, Michigan, the legend known as “Tony O” was honored with the institution’s Board of Trustees Silver Medal.

The prestigious award is presented to alumni whose personal and professional achievements are deemed to have set an outstanding example for Michigan Tech graduates.

Esposito’s wife, Marilyn, their two sons, Mark and Jason, granddaughters Lauren and Kamryn -- both scholarship-winning student-athletes -- and a number of friends were on hand for the ceremony, the award presented posthumously following the goalie’s death because of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 10, 2021, at age 78.