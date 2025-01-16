NHL Morning Skate for January 16 

* Connor McDavid continued his surge up the franchise all-time points list with a three-point performance, reaching and then surpassing Jari Kurri en route to the Oilers’ fifth multi-goal comeback win of the season.

* Ryan McLeod recorded his first career hat trick as the Sabres defeated the Hurricanes on Wednesday. With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* A plethora of players skating at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February will be featured during Thursday’s ESPN doubleheader between the Red Wings and Panthers as well as the Oilers and Avalanche.

McDAVID CAPTURES SECOND PLACE ON OILERS’ ALL-TIME POINTS LIST

After the Wild jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Connor McDavid (2-1—3) spearheaded the Oilers’ rally by factoring on three of his team’s five goals to help Edmonton earn its fifth multi-goal comeback win of the season – the second most in the League behind Seattle (6) – and climbed the franchise all-time points list in the process.

* McDavid (19-43—62 in 41 GP) hit the 60-point mark in 41 games or fewer for the seventh time in his career, surpassing Bobby Orr, Guy Lafleur and Phil Esposito for the third most in NHL history. The only players to achieve the feat more are Wayne Gretzky (15x) and Mario Lemieux (11x).

* McDavid became the sixth player in Oilers history to record nine career 60-point seasons, joining Jari Kurri (10), Mark Messier (10), Leon Draisaitl (9), Glenn Anderson (9) and Gretzky (9). He also became the fifth player in franchise history to reach the mark in nine consecutive campaigns (since 2016-17), following Kurri (10 from 1980-81 to 1989-90), Draisaitl (9 from 2016-17 to 2024-25), Anderson (9 from 1981-82 to 1989-90) and Gretzky (9 from 1979-80 to 1987-88).

* The Edmonton captain is also one of six active players with nine straight 60-point seasons, a list that features Draisaitl (9 from 2016-17 to 2024-25), Mitch Marner (9 from 2016-17 to 2024-25), Brad Marchand (9 from 2015-16 to 2023-24), Mark Scheifele (9 from 2015-16 to 2023-24) and Patrick Kane (9 from 2013-14 to 2021-22). McDavid will represent Canada alongside Marner and Marchand at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

McLEOD’S HAT TRICK HIGHLIGHTED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured Ryan McLeod scoring his first career hat trick – and the third by a Buffalo player this season – and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen making 35 saves to help the Sabres skate to victory against the Hurricanes at KeyBank Center.

QUICK CLICKS

* Super 16: Capitals rise to No. 1 in power rankings, Stars move up 6 spots ahead of 4 Nations

* NHL Buzz: John Tavares leaves Maple Leafs practice with injury

* The Miracle on Ice Congressional Gold Medal Act was introduced in Congress

* James Hagens draft potential, Denver’s repeat run among NCAA hockey second-half storylines

* Buffalo Sabres Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

13-GAME SLATE FEATURES PLENTY OF STARS IN ESPN DOUBLEHEADER

Star-studded affairs take over a 13-game night around the NHL, including an ESPN doubleheader that features a handful of players expected to represent their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off; the Red Wings (20-19-4, 44 points) visit the Panthers (26-16-3, 55 points) at Amerant Bank Arena to open the night before the Avalanche (27-17-1, 55 points) welcome the Oilers (28-13-3, 59 points) to Ball Arena.

* The Red Wings (2) and Panthers (8) have 10 combined players set to make an appearance at the 4 Nations Face-Off, including a pair of American stars in Dylan Larkin and Matthew Tkachuk. Larkin (18-20—38 in 43 GP) can become the first Red Wings skater to post four consecutive 20-goal seasons since Henrik Zetterberg (7 from 2005-06 – 2011-12), while Tkachuk will look to help Florida extend its point streak against Detroit to 14 games (12-0-1 since March 30, 2021) – its second-longest run versus a single opponent in franchise history (13-0-2 vs. PIT from 2001-02 – 2005-06).

* Four of the League’s five highest-scoring players take to the ice at Ball Arena as Nathan MacKinnon (15-55—70 in 45 GP) – the current Art Ross Trophy frontrunner – and Mikko Rantanen (25-36—61 in 45 GP) host Connor McDavid (19-43—62 in 41 GP) and the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy leader Leon Draisaitl (31-34—65 in 44 GP). All four skaters are on pace to hit 100 points this season, which would mark the third straight campaign the Avalanche duo have achieved the feat together and the fourth straight for the Oilers duo.

THE GR8 CHASE, BATTLE FOR WC2 IN EAST CONTINUES IN OTTAWA, COLUMBUS

The 13-game slate also includes The Gr8 Chase as Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin looks to find the back of the net against the Senators (22-18-3, 47 points) in a potential First Round playoff matchup. Ottawa is one of four teams to occupy the second Wild Card position in the Eastern Conference since the turn of the calendar, but currently sits one point back of Columbus (21-17-6, 48 points) – also in action Thursday – for the position.

* The Capitals (29-10-5, 63 points) can become the second team with 30 wins in 2024-25 when they visit Canadian Tire Centre. Ovechkin (20-12—32 in 28 GP) has played a large part in Washington’s success this season. Should the captain continue The Gr8 Chase with a goal on the man advantage tonight, Ottawa would become the 16th different franchise he has tallied at least 10 power-play goals against – already the most in NHL history

* Twenty-two-year-old netminder Leevi Merilainen has backstopped the Senators to three straight victories and has done so thanks to two shutouts during that span (.975 SV%, 0.67 GAA, 2 SO). Merilainen can become the fourth rookie goaltender in franchise history with a winning streak of four or more games and would join Brian Elliott (8 GP in 2008-09), Ray Emery (3x; longest: 6 GP in 2005-06) and Jani Hurme (6 GP in 2000-01).

* Zach Werenski aims to extend his home point streak to 18 games when the Blue Jackets host the Sharks. Columbus has held the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference since Jan. 7 and has done so thanks to its five-game winning streak – the League’s longest active stretch. They can extend their run to six contests for the first time since 2019-20.