NHL Buzz: Kaprizov, Faber skate, remain out for Wild

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and Brock Faber each participated in the morning skate but neither will play when the Wild host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"Usually you come back from the rehab skates and then into practice, so that was a good step for those guys," coach John Hynes said. "So, we'll see where it goes."

Kaprizov will miss his 10th game because of a lower-body injury. The forward leads Minnesota in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50) in 34 games.

Faber, a defenseman, will miss his fourth game with an upper-body injury sustained during a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7. Faber has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 41 games while averaging a team-high 24:58 of ice time.

Jared Spurgeon did not skate with the group but Hynes said, "he's progressing significantly" and could join the group for a practice "in the near future."

Spurgeon last played Dec. 31 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 6. The defenseman and Wild captain has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43 of ice time per game.

Jakob Lauko also skated Wednesday but will not play. The forward has been out since Dec. 14 after reaggravating a lower-body injury. -- Jessi Pierce

Toronto Maple Leafs

John Tavares left practice early Wednesday after the foward took an awkward fall along the boards during a power-play drill.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube did not have an updatee.

"Nothing yet, he's being evaluated," Berube said. "I didn't even see it, it kind of happened behind the net, so I couldn't really get a good look at it. He's being looked at now. He's been a great player for us for sure in a lot of areas, so hopefully he's OK."

Tavares has 42 points (20 goals, 22 assists) in 44 games this season, averaging 18:17 of ice time. He is also tied for the team lead with seven power-play goals this season.

Jake McCabe was a full participant in practice and could play against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TSN4, MSGSN2).

The defenseman, who has missed the past four games, was paired with Chris Tanev for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a fight with Garnet Hathaway of the Philadelphia Flyers on Jan. 5.

"He looked good," Berube said. "I thought he had a good practice, he looked fine. We will see how he is tomorrow."

McCabe has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) and is plus-10 in 36 games this season.

"It was good to be back out there with the fellas," McCabe said. "It's coach's decision, so I'm not going to make any lineup decisions for him. I felt good out there. It was unfortunate, we've all watched plenty enough games and seen situations like that, and unfortunately I was the one who took the brutal end of it."

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who skated with Tanev in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, was with Conor Timmins, replacing Simon Benoit who practiced as an extra defenseman.

Defenseman Marshall Rifai was returned to Toronto of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. -- Dave McCarthy

Montreal Canadiens

Emil Heineman will be out 3-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury he sustained in a traffic accident as a pedestrian on Monday.

"I just know that he got hurt crossing the street yesterday," Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said before their 5-3 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. "I don't think it was at a high speed, but enough to cause some damage. So, it's unfortunate."

The 23-year-old rookie forward has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 41 games this season. He posted a message on social media Wednesday thanking everyone for their support.

"We reached out just to make sure he's been OK," forward Jake Evans said. "It's a tough accident, I guess, and a freak accident, tough luck. [But] it seems like he's in good spirits, and I guess, you know, it could have been a lot worse too.

"You're obviously just worried about his health. Again, it could have been worse, so just stuff you don't expect to happen, especially, you know, it's pretty quiet here in the city, and so, yeah, we're just happy he's OK. It could have been a lot worse." -- Matt Komma

Boston Bruins

Hampus Lindholm skated with the Bruins on Wednesday, taking part in practice for the first time since Nov. 12, but will not play in their next game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN).

The defenseman, who is on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, wore a noncontact jersey, as did injured forward Mark Kastelic.

Lindholm confirmed he had broken a bone.

"Hit me in the wrong spot; got to drink some more milk," he said. "... I think any pro athlete can say being on the sidelines is not something you want, but it's part of sports. I just try to do everything I can to maximize when I do get back, I'm strong and hopefully I've learned something and can be a better version of myself when I get back there on the ice playing."

Lindholm has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 17 games this season and is averaging 20:51 of ice time per game, second on the Bruins behind Charlie McAvoy (23:41).

"He got out there, which was nice to see, get him involved with the group," coach Joe Sacco said. "He was out there for the first three or four drills. Great sign, another step in his recovery. But there's still no timeline yet on his return."

Kastelic has missed two games with an upper-body injury. He has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 43 games this season. -- Amalie Benjamin

Washington Capitals

Charlie Lindgren practiced with the Capitals on Wednesday for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Canadiens on Friday.

The goalie, who was injured in a collision with forward Nick Suzuki, will travel with Washington for its game at Ottawa on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MNMT) to participate in the morning skate, but is not eligible to be activated from injured reserve until Saturday.

"Not quite ready with being on the IR and that, but another positive step being on the ice today," coach Spencer Carbery said.

Forward Sonny Milano practiced wearing a noncontact jersey, continuing his recovery from an upper-body injury that has sidelined him since Nov. 6. It was the first time Milano participated in a full practice since he was injured.

Carbery said last week that Milano will need "at least as week of practice to get him back up and running" before playing in a game. -- Tom Gulitti

