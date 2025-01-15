NHL Buzz: Kaprizov, Faber skate, remain out for Wild

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov and Brock Faber each participated in the morning skate but neither will play when the Wild host the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

"Usually you come back from the rehab skates and then into practice, so that was a good step for those guys," coach John Hynes said. "So, we'll see where it goes."

Kaprizov will miss his 10th game because of a lower-body injury. The forward leads Minnesota in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50) in 34 games.

Faber, a defenseman, will miss his fourth game with an upper-body injury sustained during a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7. Faber has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 41 games while averaging a team-high 24:58 of ice time.

Jared Spurgeon did not skate with the group but Hynes said, "he's progressing significantly" and could join the group for a practice "in the near future."

Spurgeon last played Dec. 31 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 6. The defenseman and Wild captain has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43 of ice time per game.

Jakob Lauko also skated Wednesday but will not play. The forward has been out since Dec. 14 after reaggravating a lower-body injury. -- Jessi Pierce