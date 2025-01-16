Hagens draft potential, Denver’s repeat run among NCAA hockey second-half storylines

Tight conference races, Capitals prospect Leonard among Hobey Baker Award favorites also worth watching

Hagens juggle puck

© Boston College Athletics

By Mark Divver
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

As the second half of the NCAA hockey season revs up, teams are jockeying for position in the standings and starting to think about conference tournaments in March.

After that comes the NCAA Tournament, which will conclude with the Frozen Four at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, on April 10 and 12.

There are plenty of storylines to follow. Here are 10 of the best:

Repeat performance

David Carle added to his reputation as one of the top coaches outside of the NHL after he led the United States to a second straight gold medal at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship. Now his focus is on leading the University of Denver to a second consecutive NCAA title and its third in four seasons.

After sweeping Miami University on Jan. 10-11, Denver is 17-5 and is sixth in the PairWise Rankings, used for seeding purposes for the NCAA Tournament.

Carle’s name also likely will come up whenever there is an open coaching job in the NHL.

Who’s No. 1?

For the second season in a row, the No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft could be a college player from Boston.

Boston College center James Hagens could be the first player selected in the 2025 NHL Draft, following the San Jose Sharks choosing Boston University center Macklin Celebrini with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Hagens (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) is No. 2 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s midterm ranking of North American skaters. The freshman has 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) in 19 NCAA games. He also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in seven games at World Juniors.

Tight NCHC race

Get your popcorn ready. The race for the top spot in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference should provide some first-rate entertainment.

Heading into this weekend, University of North Dakota, Western Michigan University (with two games in hand) and Arizona State University are each tied for first with 19 points.

There’s plenty of star power in the NCHC and each of the top three schools has its share. North Dakota has 13 NHL draft picks; Western Michigan has eight; Arizona State has four plus a top 2025 draft prospect freshman forward Cullen Potter, who is No. 22 on Central Scouting’s midterm ranking of North American skaters.

Hockey East flying high

Four Hockey East schools earned invites to the 2024 NCAA Tournament and the stage is set for at least that many, and maybe more, to make it in 2025.

Seven of the top 13 teams in the latest PairWise Rankings are from Hockey East: Boston College (No. 2), University of Maine (No. 3), Providence College (No. 5), Boston University (No. 8), University of Massachusetts-Lowell (No. 9), University of Connecticut (No. 11) and New Hampshire University (No. 13).

The numbers will change as Hockey East teams go head-to-head from now until the end of the regular season, but the league is off to a tremendous start.

Big 10 bluebloods lead the way

Two of college hockey’s most storied programs are fighting it out to finish first in the Big 10.

Michigan State University, with three NCAA championships in its history, has 28 points and is No. 1 in the PairWise Ranking. The University of Minnesota, with five titles, has 27 points and is ranked No. 4.

Each team is loaded with NHL draft picks; Minnesota has 16, Michigan State has seven.

Michigan State’s Isaac Howard leads all NCAA players with 18 goals and 33 points in 22 games. the country with 33 points (18 goals, 15 assists) in 22 games. The 20-year-old forward was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first round (No. 31) at the 2022 NHL Draft.

Minnesota’s Jimmy Snuggerud is third among all players with 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games. The 20-year-old was picked by the St. Louis Blues in the first round (No. 23) at the 2022 draft.

Snuggerud_Gophers

© Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Award season

The races for college hockey’s two major individual awards, the Hobey Baker Award and the Mike Richter Award, are in full swing.

Snuggerud, Boston College forward Ryan Leonard and Denver forward Jack Devine are expected to be among the contenders for the Hobey Baker, awarded to the top men’s NCAA Division I hockey player. Leonard was drafted by the Washington Capitals in the first round (No. 8) at the 2023 NHL Draft. Devine was chosen by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round (No. 221) at the 2022 draft.

Minnesota State University’s Alex Tracy, Maine’s Albin Boija and Michigan State’s Trey Augustine figure to be in the mix for the Richter Award, presented to the top Division I men’s goalie. Augustine was selected by the Detroit Red Wins in the second round (No. 41) at the 2023 draft. Tracy and Boija are undrafted NHL free agents.

The long goodbye

Longtime coaches Mike Schafer of Cornell University and Jeff Jackson of the University of Notre Dame each announced in the spring that he would be stepping down at the end of the 2024-25 season. Schafer is in his 30th season at Cornell, and Jackson is in his 20th season at Notre Dame

On Jan. 14, Bob Daniels of Ferris State University said that he also planned to retire after 33 seasons on the job.

In the era of the transfer portal, name, image and likeness (NIL) money and the coming influx of players from the Canadian Hockey League, coaching NCAA hockey never has been more complicated. It will be interesting to see if other coaches opt to join Schafer, Jackson and Daniels in stepping down.

Fighting a drought

After making the NCAA Tournament for six straight seasons, including a national championship in 2015, Providence College hasn’t been to the tournament since 2019.

This season, Providence has put itself in good position for a tournament spot, going 15-3 with two ties, and is No. 5 in the PairWise Rankings.

The road ahead in Hockey East play will be difficult, starting with a two-game set against Boston College on Friday and Saturday.

A key will be continued strong play from goalie Philip Svedeback. The junior is 11-2 with one tie, a 2.24 goals-against average and .918 save percentage in 14 games, all improvements from last season when he had a 2.32 GAA and .900 save percentage in 35 games. He was selected by the Boston Bruins in the fourth round (No. 117) at the 2021 NHL Draft.

Ohio State thriving

Picked to finish last in the Big 10 preseason poll of coaches, Ohio State University is third in the conference with 23 points (8-4). Overall, OSU is 15-6 with one tie and is No. 9 in the PairWise rankings.

Graduate student Gunnarwolfe Fontaine leads the team with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 22 games. He was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the seventh round (No. 202) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Lowell is back

The Hockey East coaches picked U-Mass Lowell to finish ninth in a preseason poll. That wasn’t unreasonable considering it went 8-24 with four ties in 2023-24 and finished last in the conference, its worst season by far under veteran coach Norm Bazin.

This season, it qualifies as the surprise of the conference, even after a pair of tight home losses to Maine on Jan. 10 and 11. The team is 12-6 with two ties and is No. 10 in the PairWise rankings.

Latest News

Oilers-Avalanche showdown will have 8 players heading to 4 Nations Face-Off

Super 16: Capitals rise to No. 1 in power rankings, Stars move up 6 spots ahead of 4 Nations

McDavid passes Kurri for 2nd on Oilers' points list in win against Wild

NHL Buzz: Tavares leaves Maple Leafs practice with injury

McLeod gets 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres hold off Hurricanes

PWHL notebook: Fans turn out for Takeover Tour

Bruins 'may be retooling' ahead of Trade Deadline, Neely says

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Faksa breaks tie in 3rd, Blues edge Flames

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Penguins sign 2 Make-A-Wish children to 1-day contracts

Hall leaving 'door open' on trade from Blackhawks

Blue Jackets' surge, Red Wings' 'honeymoon phase' discussed on 'NHL @TheRink'

McBain fined for actions in Utah game

Kovacevic fined for actions in Devils game