Super 16: Capitals rise to No. 1 in power rankings, Stars move up 6 spots ahead of 4 Nations

The 4 Nations Face-Off is no longer a tournament in the distance, something to talk about tomorrow. It will begin in less than four weeks. It's almost here.

It's time to start focusing on the 92 players who have been selected to participate in the tournament that will run Feb. 12-20 in Montreal and Boston. How are they playing? Who is hot? Who is not? Is anyone battling an injury that could jeopardize his spot in the tournament?

That's the exercise in this edition of the Super 16 power rankings.

The rankings, as always, are based on how each NHL team is performing, but the performance of the teams ranked below, with one notable exception (the No. 1 team), is impacted greatly by the performance of the players who will be playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off, the first best-on-best hockey tournament since the World Cup of Hockey 2016.

So here are the players the Super 16 voting panel are watching in the run-up to the tournament opening with Team Canada playing Team Sweden at Bell Centre on Feb. 12 (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS) followed by Team United States against Team Finland on Feb. 13 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS).

As a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the 15 voters this week put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.