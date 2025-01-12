NHL Morning Skate for Jan. 12

* The Gr8 Chase continued Saturday as Alex Ovechkin scored his 873rd career goal – and 20th of the season – to move within 22 of overtaking Wayne Gretzky for the NHL’s all-time goals record.

* David Pastrnak scored the latest overtime goal in franchise history to help the Bruins defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions.

* Hurricanes set to honor former captain Eric Staal by making him the fourth player in franchise history to have their number retired.

OVECHKIN NOTCHES 20TH CONSECUTIVE 20-GOAL SEASON, MOVES CLOSER TO GRETZKY

Alex Ovechkin achieved another memorable feat as The Gr8 Chase continued at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday as he capped the contest with his 20th goal of the season and helped Washington (28-10-5, 61 points) take first place in the League standings. The Capitals captain, who has reached the 20-goal mark in each of his 20 career seasons, has now moved within 22 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record (894).

* Ovechkin tied Ron Francis for the second-most 20-goal seasons in NHL history, behind only Gordie Howe (22), who he also joined as the only players to reach the mark in 20 *consecutive* campaigns. He is also the first player to score 20 goals in 20 straight seasons from the start of his career; Howe registered his first 20-goal campaign in his fourth season (35 in 1949-50).

* Ovechkin (27 GP) also became the first Capitals player to 20 goals in 2024-25 and required the fewest games in NHL history by a player age 39 or older to hit the mark in a single campaign, doing so in 15 fewer contests than the next closest skaters: Johnny Bucyk (42 GP in 1975-76) and Teemu Selanne (42 GP in 2009-10).

* For more on The Gr8 Chase, click here or check out the #NHLStats Pack for more storylines.

LATE GOALS HIGHLIGHTED BRUINS-PANTHERS RIVALRY ON ABC HOCKEY SHOWDOWN

Late-game dramatics highlighted the ABC Hockey showdown between the Bruins (21-19-5, 47 points) and Panthers (25-15-3, 53 points) after Sam Reinhart tied the contest with three seconds remaining in regulation, but David Pastrnak foiled the comeback attempt thanks to an overtime goal with two seconds left in the extra frame.

* Pastrnak, who leads all players in goals since Jan. 1, recorded his 12th career overtime goal and third this season. He also netted a decisive marker against the Panthers in the 2023 First Round and has totaled five game-winning goals against the club in the regular season and playoffs combined – tied for his second most against one franchise (also 5 vs. TOR) and one behind his highest (6 vs. CAR).

* Reinhart, whose 24 career goals against the Bruins are his most versus one franchise (regular season & playoffs combined), matched the second-latest game-tying goal in Panthers history (also 59:57 on Jan. 28, 2023 vs. BOS & Jan. 26, 2021 at CBJ). His tally fell shy of the second latest in franchise history (Ivan Novoseltsev, 59:58 on Dec. 21, 2002 at BOS) and was the latest by any player across the League since Nov. 30, 2023 (Sebastian Aho, 59:57 vs. NYI).

DID YOU KNOW? Saturday marked the third time the Panthers have scored a tying goal within the final five seconds of regulation against the Bruins. Florida is one of four franchises in NHL history to accomplish the feat three times against the same opponent. The others: Boston (3x vs. CHI), Chicago (3x vs. DAL/MNS) and Detroit (3x vs. MTL).

GOALTENDING COMES IN CLUTCH AS CANADIAN CLUBS COLLECT SHUTOUT WINS

The Jets (29-12-3, 61 points), Canucks (19-13-10, 48 points) and Senators (20-18-3, 43 points) each skated to victory Saturday with the help of shutouts by their goaltenders:

* Connor Hellebuyck turned aside all 22 shots he faced as the Jets defeated the Avalanche to capture their NHL-leading 29th victory of the season. Fresh off becoming the third-fastest goaltender in League history to reach 300 career wins, Hellebuyck followed up that performance with his sixth shutout of 2024-25 and tied his franchise record for the most in a season (6 in 58 GP; 2019-20 & 6 in 67 GP; 2017-18).

* After arriving in Toronto at noon Saturday due to travel delays, the Canucks defeated the Atlantic Division-leading Maple Leafs (27-15-2, 56 points) with the help of Kevin Lankinen, who turned aside all 20 shots he faced to earn his fourth shutout of 2024-25 – tied for the second most among all goaltenders. Lankinen tied Eddie Lack (4 in 2013-14) for the third-most shutouts by a goaltender in their first season with the Canucks, behind only Ryan Miller (6 in 2014-15) and Roberto Luongo (5 in 2006-07).

* Leevi Merilainen (22 years, 151 days) made 29 saves in his first career shutout to help the Senators (20-18-3, 43 points) require the fewest games to 20 wins in a season since 2016-17 (34 GP). Merilainen became the second-youngest goaltender in Senators history to record a shutout, behind Robin Lehner (20 years, 219 days on Feb. 28, 2012).

KRAKEN’S KAKKO, OILERS’ DRAISAITL LEAD CLUBS TO MULTI-GOAL COMEBACK WINS

A 15-game Saturday meant plenty of opportunity for excitement and that’s exactly what happened for a pair of Pacific Division clubs when the Kraken (18-22-3, 39 points) and Oilers (26-13-3, 55 points) both prevailed after facing two-goal deficits.

* Seattle surrendered the first two goals of the game but then responded with six straight tallies, including four in the third period, which saw Oliver Bjorkstrand and Kaapo Kakko score 38 seconds apart before Kakko tallied again 1:40 later to register the fastest two goals by a Kraken player. Seattle scored six straight goals in a game for the third time (also Nov. 22, 2023 & April 3, 2023) and earned its League-leading sixth multi-goal comeback victory of 2024-25.

* Leon Draisaitl (0-2—2) powered Edmonton to its first multi-goal comeback victory on the road in regulation since March 9. 2023 by factoring on his team’s first goal and fourth goal – the game winner – as he extended his point streak against Chicago to 17 games, which is already the longest active run by a player against a single franchise. In the process, Draisaitl also tied Jari Kurri (123) for the fourth-most multi-assist games in Oilers history.

PAIR OF CENTRAL DIVISION CLUBS PICK UP WINS SATURDAY

The Wild (27-12-4, 58 points) and Stars (27-13-1, 55 points), who rank second and third in the Central Division standings, were both guided to wins with the help of the goaltenders:

* Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves to earn his 20th career win against the Sharks – San Jose is the 13th different franchise he has recorded that many against, which trails only Patrick Roy (15) and Martin Brodeur (14) for the most. The victory was also Fleury’s first against Sharks rookie Yaroslav Askarov, marking his 161st win against a unique goaltender – the second most in NHL history behind Brodeur (173).

* Jake Oettinger stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced to help the Stars win their seventh straight contest and extend their point streak to nine games dating to Dec. 23, 2024 (8-0-1) – their longest streak since 2019-20 (11-0-1). Oettinger, who will tend the crease for the U.S. at 4 Nations Face-Off in February, has won his last five contests dating back to Dec. 29, 2024, the third longest streak of his career (also 7 & 8 GP in 2023-24).

EASTERN CONFERENCE WILD CARD RACE FEATURED IN #NHLSTATS: LIVE UPDATES

The Eastern Conference Wild Card race was spotlighted in the latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates as Metropolitan Division clubs picked up wins to tighten the race during Saturday’s 15-game slate.

* Adam Fantilli (1-0—1) and Luca Del Bel Belluz (0-1—1) each found the score sheet Saturday as the Blue Jackets (20-17-6, 46 points) defeated the Blues (20-20-4, 44 points) to add a two-point lead over the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference. Fantilli extended his point streak to a career-high five games while Del Bel Belluz became the second player in franchise history to record at least a point in each of his first three career games, following Zach Werenski (4 GP in 2016-17).

* Travis Konecny (0-4—4) and rookie Matvei Michkov (1-0—1) each played their part offensively and helped the Flyers (18-20-5, 41 points) post a shutout victory by a margin of at least six goals for the first time since March 5, 2016. Michkov reached the 30-point mark in 2024-25 (13-17—30 in 41 GP) and Konecny collected a helper on four of six goals to register his second four-assist outing of the season (also 1-4—5 on Oct. 26, 2024). He became the fifth different player in Flyers history with multiple four-assist outings in a single season and first since Eric Lindros (3 in 1997-98).

* Artemi Panarin (0-1—1) tallied his 340th assist with the Rangers and tied Steve Vickers for the ninth most in franchise history as New York (20-20-2, 42 points) posted a come-from-behind win to narrow the gap to four points behind the final Wild Card spot. It was the club's 32nd win decided by a one-goal margin dating back to 2023-24, which is tied with the Stars for the most among all teams over that span.

SUNDAY HAS MORE SPORTSNET GAMES, HURRICANES RETIRING STAAL’S No. 12

Sunday’s five-game slate is highlighted by a Sportsnet doubleheader as well as the Hurricanes retiring Eric Staal’s No. 12 during a pre-game ceremony at Lenovo Center. Staal will become the fourth player to have his number retired by the franchise, following Glen Wesley (No. 2 on Feb. 17, 2009), Ron Francis (No. 10 on Jan. 28, 2006) and Rod Brind’Amour (No. 17 on Feb. 18, 2011).