NHL Buzz: Guenther out indefinitely for Utah with lower-body injury

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Utah Hockey Club

Dylan Guenther will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

The forward played 16:47 and had two shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Guenther leads Utah with 16 goals and is third on the team with 34 points (18 assists) in 40 games. The 21-year-old signed an eight-year contract on Sep. 20 which begins next season.

Forward Josh Doan was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Friday. He has 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in 25 games since being assigned there on Oct. 28.

He has two points (one goal, one assist) in nine games this season.

Utah plays the first game of a back-to-back set against the San Jose Sharks on Friday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSA, SN1).

Montreal Canadiens

Patrik Laine will remain out of the lineup against the Washington Capitals on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, TSN2, RDS).

Laine will miss his fourth straight game because of an illness. He and defenseman David Savard each skated for a second straight day and took part in practice Thursday.

Laine took a couple of rotations on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Emil Heineman at practice. He has 10 points (eight goals, two assists) in 13 games, with all of his goals coming on the power play.

Savard, who practiced on a pair with Arber Xhekaj, will miss his fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury. He has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 35 games.

Rookie goalie Jakub Dobes will make his third start Friday in the first of back-to-back games for the Canadiens, who host the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

The 23-year-old is 2-0-0 with an 0.48 goals-against-average and a .982 save percentage. He has allowed one goal on 57 shots in his first two NHL starts, including a 34-save shutout in his debut, a 4-0 win at the Florida Panthers on Dec. 28. -- Sean Farrell

Dallas Stars

Mason Marchment is expected to be out 3-4 weeks after the forward had surgery to repair facial injuries he sustained when he was hit in the face by a deflected shot in a game against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 27.

Marchment was in front of the net when Stars teammate Logan Stankoven tipped a shot by Evgenii Dadonov that hit Marchment under his visor. He's missed the past six games.

"No further details other than he's had the surgery and they were thinking it would be 3-4 weeks from the surgical date before he could be back," Stars coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday. "We're still a long way to that. Nose and facial area, wasn't an orbital bone area. He had a lot of stuff going on there."

Marchment is fifth on the Stars with 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. -- Adam Kimelman