Eric Staal retires, will have No. 12 retired by Hurricanes

Eric Staal announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old forward signed a ceremonial contract to retire with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played 12 of his 18 NHL seasons.

The Hurricanes announced they will retire his No. 12 this season on a date to be determined.

"I want to thank my family, former teammates, coaches and staff members who played a role in helping me live my dream, playing in the NHL," Staal said. "I will forever treasure the memories and friendships made during my 18 years in the world's best league.

"From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me. There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored."

Staal last played in the NHL with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23, when he had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Carolina with the No. 2 pick of the 2003 NHL Draft, Staal had 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games with the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Panthers, and 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 104 playoff games.

Staal was Hurricanes captain for seven seasons (2009-16) and is the team's leader in games (909), goals (322), assists (453) and points (775) since the franchise relocated from Hartford for the 1997-98 season. His 1.00 points per game in the playoffs (43 points in 43 games) are second on Carolina among players to play at least 20 postseason games (Cory Stillman, 26 points in 25 games, 1.04).

His best season was 2005-06, when he had an NHL career-high 100 points (45 goals, 55 assists) and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, leading the playoffs with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 25 games.

"Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. "Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina."