Eric Staal retires, will have No. 12 retired by Hurricanes

Played 12 of 18 seasons with Carolina, ranks 1st in games, goals, points since team relocated from Hartford

staal_073024_canes

© Gregg Forwerck/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Eric Staal announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old forward signed a ceremonial contract to retire with the Carolina Hurricanes, where he played 12 of his 18 NHL seasons.

The Hurricanes announced they will retire his No. 12 this season on a date to be determined.

"I want to thank my family, former teammates, coaches and staff members who played a role in helping me live my dream, playing in the NHL," Staal said. "I will forever treasure the memories and friendships made during my 18 years in the world's best league.

"From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me. There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored."

Staal last played in the NHL with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23, when he had 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists) in 72 regular-season games and five points (two goals, three assists) in 21 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Carolina with the No. 2 pick of the 2003 NHL Draft, Staal had 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games with the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Panthers, and 64 points (25 goals, 39 assists) in 104 playoff games.

Staal was Hurricanes captain for seven seasons (2009-16) and is the team's leader in games (909), goals (322), assists (453) and points (775) since the franchise relocated from Hartford for the 1997-98 season. His 1.00 points per game in the playoffs (43 points in 43 games) are second on Carolina among players to play at least 20 postseason games (Cory Stillman, 26 points in 25 games, 1.04).

His best season was 2005-06, when he had an NHL career-high 100 points (45 goals, 55 assists) and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, leading the playoffs with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 25 games.

"Eric is a uniquely central figure in franchise history," Carolina general manager Eric Tulsky said. "Throughout his time in the Triangle, he made an immeasurable impact on his teammates, the organization and the community. We look forward to raising number 12 to the rafters and celebrating the career of a man who has meant so much to hockey fans in North Carolina."

Staal will be the fourth Hurricanes/Whalers player to have his number retired, joining Glen Wesley (2), Ron Francis (10) and current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour (17).

Staal is the oldest of four brothers who played in the NHL, including three in the same game April 25, 2013, when he started for the Hurricanes on a line with Jordan Staal and Jared Staal. Eric and Jordan were teammates for four seasons with Carolina (2012-16), and Eric and Marc Staal, a defenseman, played together with the Rangers (2015-16) and Panthers (2022-23).

Eric Staal played in the NHL All-Star Game six times, including 2008 when was voted the game's most valuable player.

Staal also is a member of the Triple Gold Club, winning the Stanley Cup along with gold medals for Canada at the 2007 IIHF World Championship and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

He also was captain for Canada at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, which did not include NHL players. During the 2021-22 season, Staal played for Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Latest News

2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 5

NHL Free Agent Tracker

Xhekaj signs 2-year, $2.6 million contract with Canadiens

Canada to have ‘a lot of hard decisions to make’ for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

Nadeau eager to make another jump, earn roster spot with Hurricanes

Maple Leafs hopeful Berube hiring, Tanev acquisition help spark deep run

Wood wants to get bigger, stronger to be prominent in Predators' future

Hagens, projected No. 1 pick in 2025 Draft, creates buzz at Summer Showcase

Golden Knights add Olofsson, who could reunite with Eichel on top line

Michkov throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

Summer with Stanley blog

2024 World Junior Summer Showcase: 3 things learned on Day 4

Faber signs 8-year, $68 million contract with Wild

Necas, Marchenko among 14 players to file for NHL salary arbitration

Necas signs 2-year, $13 million contract with Hurricanes, avoids hearing

Costello dies at 90, longtime executive inducted into Hall of Fame as Builder

Stramel brings ‘chip on my shoulder’ to Wild development camp

Victor Eklund of Sweden sees Summer Showcase as ‘good opportunity’ to impress