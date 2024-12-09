NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 9

* Oliver Bjorkstrand and Shane Wright combined for three goals and six points with Seattle, which concluded its New York metropolitan area road trip with a high-scoring comeback win at Madison Square Garden.

* Jaxson Stauber continued his winning ways to start his career as he improved to 7-1-0 through eight appearances and helped Utah Hockey Club earn its fourth straight road victory. Visiting teams tallied victories in six of seven games Sunday.

* Patrik Laine will look to continue his strong start with the Canadiens and Jacob Trouba could make his Ducks debut when the teams tangle during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada. The rest of the week is set to feature more national telecasts on ESPN+, TNT, TVA Sports and Sportsnet programming.

SEATTLE SECURES COMEBACK WIN WITH SEVEN-GOAL SHOWING

Oliver Bjorkstrand (2-2—4) factored on four of Seattle’s seven tallies and Shane Wright (1-1—2) extended his goal streak to a career-high three games as the Kraken erased a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Rangers and earn their fourth multi-goal comeback win of the season – tied with the Golden Knights for the most among all teams.

* Bjorkstrand became the first Seattle skater to record multiple four-point outings with the franchise (also Nov. 22, 2023). Three of his four points came in the second frame alone (2-1—3), matching the Kraken record for the most in a single period.

* Seattle recorded its third game with seven or more goals this season and matched Tampa Bay for the most among all clubs. The Kraken have scored at least that many goals in a contest 15 times since they entered the League in 2021-22, which is tied with the Lightning for the fifth most over that span behind the Avalanche (18), Oilers (17), Maple Leafs (16) and Panthers (16).

JOHNSON AND JOHNSTON, POINT’s POINTS POWER TEAMS TO TRIUMPHS

Kent Johnson, Wyatt Johnston and Brayden Point helped the Blue Jackets, Stars and Lightning log victories Sunday:

* Johnson scored a pair of third-period goals in 2:27 – the fastest two tallies by a Blue Jackets skater this season – to record his 14th career multi-point game and pass teammate Cole Sillinger (13) for the ninth most in franchise history before age 23. Johnson, who skated two seasons with the University of Michigan and is one of four players to hit “The Michigan” since the cradle shot type was officially tracked by the NHL, is set to make his outdoor game debut this March when the League’s first open-air contest involving the Blue Jackets will breathe new life into the legendary Ohio State Buckeyes-Wolverines football rivalry.

* Johnston recorded his fourth career shorthanded goal and Jason Robertson (1-1—2) inched closer to 100 multi-point games in the NHL as the Stars scored six of the contest’s final seven goals to rally past the Flames. Johnston became the third player in Stars/North Stars history with four shorthanded goals before age 22, joining Brian Bellows (9) and Jamie Benn (4).

* After factoring on each of Tampa Bay’s final four goals in an 8-1 win against San Jose on Thursday, Point (2-2—4) played a role in each of the Lightning’s four tallies Sunday. He became the third player in franchise history to factor on eight or more consecutive goals, following Nikita Kucherov (3x: longest: 9 from Nov. 24 to Dec. 4, 2023) and Steven Stamkos (9 from April 24-29, 2022).

Stauber one of several goaltenders with stellar showings Sunday

The latest edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates had more notes from Sunday’s seven-game slate, which featured a number of notable performances by netminders including Utah Hockey Club goaltender Jaxson Stauber. Stauber saw his season-opening shutout sequence end at 87:20 but allowed just one more goal to improve to 7-1-0 in his career and usher Utah Hockey Club to its fourth straight road victory – the League’s second-longest active run behind the Capitals (9 GP). Logan Cooley scored his first game winner of the season.

QUICK CLICKS

* Scott Wedgewood, Ilya Sorokin backstop Avalanche, Islanders to wins Sunday

* **Brent Burns**, **Jordan Staal** prove experts at Hurricanes throwback toy guessing game

* Bob Odenkirk attends Blue Jackets-Jets game at Canada Life Centre



* Canucks make multiple Taylor Swift references as 'Eras Tour' ends in Vancouver



* Michael Matyas signs Amateur Tryout Agreement with Kraken on Sunday

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY has LAine looking to continue strong start



Tonight’s schedule is highlighted by Nick Suzuki, Patrik Laine and the Canadiens clashing with Troy Terry, Jacob Trouba and the Ducks during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Laine (2-0—2 in 3 GP) has logged two goals in three games with Montreal and can become the sixth player in the last 30 years to score three through his first four contests with the Canadiens (also Alex Newhook, Yanic Perreault, Ryan Poehling, Tyler Toffoli & Pierre Turgeon). Laine’s new teammate Lane Hutson (0-7—7 in 6 GP) can establish a franchise record for longest point streak by a rookie defenseman, besting the mark set by Glen Harmon (6 GP from Jan. 9-19, 1943) and matched by Chris Chelios (6 GP from March 1-14, 1985 & Dec. 16-27, 1984).

* Trouba could make his Ducks debut after being traded to Anaheim by New York on Friday. The most points by a defenseman in first game with the Ducks is two, achieved by John Klingberg (0-2—2 on Oct. 12, 2022), Jamie Drysdale (1-1—2 on March 18, 2021), Sheldon Souray (1-1—2 on Jan. 19, 2013) and Sandis Ozolinsh (1-1—2 on Feb. 4, 2003). Souray skated his 13th and final season with Anaheim after playing parts of six campaigns for Montreal from 1999-00 to 2006-07.

* The three-game slate is also set to feature Connor Bedard and the Blackhawks battling fellow No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière and the Rangers on NHL Network as well as Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings taking on Tage Thompson and the Sabres. Chicago can earn its first win under new head coach Anders Sorensen.

Week ahead has MORE national games involving 4 Nations Face-Off players

More storylines to look forward to during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Dec. 10 – 4 Nations Face-Off teammates clash during doubleheaders on ESPN+, TVAS

* An ESPN+ doubleheader opens with Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs visiting Jack Hughes and the Devils, while a TVA Sports two-pack starts with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins hosting Nathan MacKinnon and the Avalanche. Crosby and fellow Nova Scotian MacKinnon are set to play together for the second time with Canada after winning a gold medal at the 2015 World Championship.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 – Two-game slate has Rangers-Sabres on TNT, Ducks-Senators on SN

* Chris Kreider and the Rangers head upstate to face Rasmus Dahlin and the Sabres on TNT, while Leo Carlsson and the Ducks duel Brady Tkachuk and the Senators in a rematch of the 2007 Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet. Ottawa recently honored the “Pizza Line” from its run to the championship series (Daniel Alfredsson, Dany Heatley & Jason Spezza).

Thursday, Dec. 12 – NHL Coast to Coast returns during action-packed 14-game night

* A total of 28 teams hit the ice during the return of NHL Coast to Coast, the live whip-around studio show available to viewers on Prime Video Canada starting at 7 p.m. ET. Some highlights include Kyle Connor and the Jets jousting Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre as well as Kirill Kaprizov and the Wild welcoming Connor McDavid and the Oilers to Xcel Energy Center.

Saturday, Dec. 14 – Hockey Night in Canada has Maple Leafs-Red Wings, Canucks-Bruins

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada is highlighted by William Nylander and the Maple Leafs matched up against Lucas Raymond and the Red Wings as well as Elias Pettersson and the Canucks clashing with Elias Lindholm and the Bruins. Lindholm logged 26 regular-season games and 13 playoff contests with Vancouver last season.