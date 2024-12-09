Sorokin makes 29 saves, Islanders edge Senators

Adam Gaudette and Josh Norris scored, Tim Stutzle had two assists, and Anton Forsberg made nine saves for the Senators (12-13-2), who had won two straight, including 3-1 against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

“We're definitely heading in the right direction here,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said. “We won [two] games in a row. We were going good. And to be honest with you, I feel like I'd be ready to say we were going good as well tonight. I think we didn't give them a whole lot, and you’ve got to give them credit. When they had a chance, they found the back of the net.”

The Islanders were 2-for-2 on the power play; the Senators were 1-for-3. Coming into Sunday, New York was 2-for-24 on the power play in its previous 10 games and hadn’t scored two power-play goals in a game this season.

“We talked before the game about the power play, how important the power play is and could win games, for example, like tonight,” Roy said. “We had two very good [penalty] kills, as well, at the end of the second and then in the third. I thought that was an important moment in the game.”

Gaudette scored on a cross-crease pass from Noah Gregor in tight to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:37 of the first period. It was Gaudette’s 13th goal of the season, a new career high.

“I mean, we played really well,” Gaudette said. “Lots of chances from all the lines, but, you know, some days they just don't go in. I think we played really well, played to our game plan and that's a couple games in a row where we played to how we want to play.”

Lee spun off Jake Sanderson in front and scored on a Dobson rebound on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 12:27. It was the Islanders’ first road power-play goal since Nov. 14.

“We didn’t have our best by any means, but sometimes on the road you’ve got to grind out a win like that,” Dobson said. “Obviously, Ilya was tremendous, gave us a chance, and it was nice to see the power play come up huge for us. We’ve had some opportunities this year and haven’t capitalized. That’s big. Just a big win.”