NHL On Tap: Trouba could make debut for Ducks against Canadiens

Slumping Rangers face Blackhawks, look to bounce back after trading captain

Trouba closeup for On Tap 12_9_24

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to NHL On Tap, a daily look at the games on the NHL schedule. There are three games on the schedule Monday, one of which will be nationally televised in the United States and Canada.

Game of the day

Anaheim Ducks at Montreal Canadiens (7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime, Victory+)

Jacob Trouba could make his debut for the Ducks when they face the Canadiens at Bell Centre. Anaheim acquired the defenseman in a trade with the New York Rangers on Friday for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. Since entering the NHL in 2013, Trouba, who was Rangers captain since the 2022-23 season, ranks second among all NHL skaters in blocked shots (1,654) and 10th among defensemen in hits (1,578). The Ducks (10-12-3), who play the first of a four-game road trip, are 2-4-1 in their past seven. Montreal rookie defenseman Lane Hutson had an assist in a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday to extend his point streak to six games (seven assists), which tied the Canadiens record for a rookie defenseman.

Other Monday games

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B): Dylan Larkin hasn't scored in six straight games for the Red Wings (10-13-4), who are 0-3-2 in their past five. The Sabres (11-13-3) have lost six straight (0-4-2) and have been outscored 21-11 over that stretch.

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN): The Rangers (14-11-1), who were without Igor Shesterkin in a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday after his wife went into labor earlier in the day, are 2-7-0 and have allowed 38 goals in their past nine games. Anders Sorensen seeks his first win in his second game as interim coach for the Blackhawks (8-17-2) after he replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen is the first Sweden-born coach in NHL history.

