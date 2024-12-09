NHL On Tap: Trouba could make debut for Ducks against Canadiens

Other Monday games

Detroit Red Wings at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MSG-B): Dylan Larkin hasn't scored in six straight games for the Red Wings (10-13-4), who are 0-3-2 in their past five. The Sabres (11-13-3) have lost six straight (0-4-2) and have been outscored 21-11 over that stretch.

Chicago Blackhawks at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSGSN, NHLN): The Rangers (14-11-1), who were without Igor Shesterkin in a 7-5 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Sunday after his wife went into labor earlier in the day, are 2-7-0 and have allowed 38 goals in their past nine games. Anders Sorensen seeks his first win in his second game as interim coach for the Blackhawks (8-17-2) after he replaced Luke Richardson on Thursday. Sorensen is the first Sweden-born coach in NHL history.