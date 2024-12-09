Wedgewood makes 25 saves, Avalanche shut out Devils

The shutout was Wedgewood’s seventh in the NHL and first since Jan. 19, 2023, for the Dallas Stars. He is 2-1-0 in three games (two starts) since being acquired in a trade from the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30.

Ross Colton scored his ninth goal in 12 games this season, and Casey Mittelstadt and Calvin de Haan each had two assists for the Avalanche (16-13-0), who have won three of four including 2-1 at the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

“I think it was our best game of the year on the defensive side of it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “To be honest with you, I just felt like we looked really organized, really disciplined, above the puck early. A really good offensive team we’re playing there and I felt like we made it difficult on them to generate any type of speed and find open ice all the time.”