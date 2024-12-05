NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 5

* Thirty of 32 clubs are represented across the four rosters for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025 as the final 23-player rosters were finalized ahead of a four-game slate across in the NHL.

* Players set to make their way to Bell Centre and TD Garden for the seven games and nine-day tournament from Feb. 12-20 were on full display Wednesday, including Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews who joined rare company in franchise history with two goals in the opening 2:29 of the third period.

* In addition to a meeting between the Kraken and Islanders on ESPN+ and Hulu, a pair of rookies look to continue their strings of success when Macklin Celebrini and Matvei Michkov take to the ice for the Sharks and Flyers, respectively.

4 NATIONS ROSTERS REVEALED AHEAD OF FOUR-GAME WEDNESDAY

The NHL and NHLPA announced the final 23-player rosters selected by the federations, who will represent Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025. Click here for By the Numbers: 4 Nations Face-Off Rosters (all stats through Dec. 3, 2024).

* Finland’s 28 combined gold medals and championships at the Olympics, World Championship, World Cup of Hockey, World Junior Championship and Under-18 World Championship are the second most among all federations, behind Canada (30). Patrik Laine, who scored in his Canadiens debut on Dec. 3, is responsible for one of those gold medals after he won on home soil at the 2016 World Junior Championship (where he tied Auston Matthews for the tournament lead in goals).

* Sweden – whose roster is represented by a tournament-best 18 NHL clubs – accounts for nine of 32 players who were top-10 selections in the NHL Draft, the most among all federations. Ducks forward Leo Carlsson (No. 2 in 2023), the youngest player named to any roster, owns 18 career goals to date (18-22—40 in 75 GP) – the third most by a Swedish teenager in NHL history behind Gabriel Landeskog (22 in 82 GP) and Lucas Raymond (20 in 66 GP).

* Canada’s roster has 20 combined Stanley Cups, the most of any nation (next closest, FIN: 9), and 15 unique Cup winners, which is also the most of any federation (next closest, FIN: 8). While Sidney Crosby is the only three-time Stanley Cup winner on any roster, Anthony Cirelli and Alex Pietrangelo joined the Penguins captain and Brayden Point as the third and fourth multi-Cup winners. The others on any team: Victor Hedman (Sweden) and Olli Määttä (Finland).

* Jack Hughes and Brady Tkachuk joined their brothers, Quinn and Matthew, on the United States. The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to become the third NHL International Tournament to feature one team with two sets of brothers. The others: Finland at the 2004 World Cup of Hockey (Mikko & Saku Koivu, Jarkko & Tuomo Ruutu) and the United States at the 1984 Canada Cup (Aaron & Neal Broten, Brian & Joe Mullen). NHL International Tournaments include Canada Cup, World Cup of Hockey and 4 Nations Face-Off.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Three of four games Wednesday watched a team overcome a deficit en route to victory, including the Kings who captured their first multi-goal comeback win of the season.

STARS HEADED TO 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF SHINE BRIGHT

Auston Matthews (2-0—2), Jack Eichel (0-2—2), Mitch Marner (0-3—3) and Brad Marchand (2-0—2) will all take to the ice for the 4 Nations Face-Off in February 2025 and showcased why they were selected to represent their respective countries with a noteworthy performance.

* Matthews, already named to the United States’ initial roster in June and last wore the red, white and blue in 2016 when he scored seven goals in seven games to help secure a bronze medal at the World Junior Championship, tallied his 78th career multi-goal game to help the Maple Leafs (16-7-2, 34 points) rally past the Predators. Matthews, who netted his two tallies within the first 2:29 of the third period, produced his 34th career multi-goal frame – one back of Jeremy Roenick (35) for the second most by an American player in NHL history behind Brett Hull (65).

* Eichel (8-30—38 in 27 GP) and Matthews are no strangers to skating side-by-side after last doing so for Team North America at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. Eichel assisted on both of Shea Theodore’s goals – who will suit up for Canada – and required the second-fewest games by an American player in NHL history to collect 30 assists in a single season, tied with Pat LaFontaine (27 GP in 1992-93) and Craig Janney (27 GP in 1992-93).

* Marner collected multiple points at Scotiabank Arena for the fifth straight game and became the fifth player in franchise history with at least three career three-assist periods (also Darryl Sittler: 4x, Borje Salming: 4x, Syl Apps: 3x & John Anderson: 3x). The Maple Leafs forward also represented Canada at the 2016 World Junior Championship, where he produced more than a point per game (4-2—6 in 5 GP) and helped his country earn silver at the 2017 World Championship where he ranked second on the team with 4-8—12 in 10 games.

* Marchand led Boston (14-11-3, 31 points) to victory in its third straight game against an Original Six rival and did so with two goals in a span of 2:05. The Bruins captain, who moved into a tie with Patrice Bergeron for the second-most game-winning goals in franchise history, is set to be reunited with Sidney Crosby after the pair were linemates at the World Cup of Hockey 2016; Crosby captained Canada and was named tournament MVP, while Marchand netted the championship-clinching goal.

QUICK CLICKS

EIGHTEEN TEAMS IN ACTION ON THURSDAY

A nine-game slate includes Matty Beniers and the Kraken (12-13-1, 25 points) visiting Brock Nelson and the Islanders (9-10-7, 25 points) exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu as well as Jordan Kyrou and the Blues (12-12-2, 26 points) in action against Nazem Kadri and the Flames (13-9-4, 30 points) on SN1 in Canada.

A few other things of note heading into Thursday:

* The Flyers (12-10-3, 27 points) and Sharks (10-13-5, 25 points) both enter Thursday on a three-game winning streak. The Flyers can record a four-game win streak for the first time this season after having a streak of at least that length four times in 2023-24. The Sharks, meanwhile, can extend a win streak to four games for the first time since 2021-22. Both franchises have had key contributions from their star rookies through the current three-game run: Matvei Michkov in Philadelphia (1-1—2 in 3 GP; 1 GWG) and Macklin Celebrini in San Jose (1-3—4 in 3 GP; 1 GWG).

* Celebrini can extend his point streak to six games (4-4—8) and become the third 18-year-old in the past 10 years to post a run of the length – he would join Connor McDavid (7 GP in 2015-16) and Patrik Laine (6 GP in 2016-17).

* Lindy Ruff will be coaching in his 1,800th game when the Sabres welcome the Jets and will become the fourth head coach in NHL history to reach the mark. Entering play, his 582 career wins with Buffalo is the second most by a head coach with a single franchise behind Al Arbour (740 w/ NYI).