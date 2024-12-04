'Road to NHL Winter Classic' to premiere on TNT

Nick Foligno couldn't wait to see his brother Marcus for Thanksgiving, the Chicago Blackhawks captain taking advantage of a road trip to have dinner with the Minnesota Wild forward.

"I feel like Santa coming to the door. Mrs. Claus sent a bunch of gifts," Nick said referring to his wife Janelle when he arrived at Marcus' home.

It's just one moment behind the scenes in the first episode of the "Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise" debuting Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the United States and Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada. The four-part docuseries follows the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues as they prepare for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The final episode will air prior to the game at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

The premiere features a few behind-the scenes moments with St. Louis and Chicago players, including Foligno, who was named Blackhawks captain Sept. 18. He shares breakfast with his sons Landon and Hudson before a recent practice, then works on face-offs with Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"Of course, Nick taking on that role as a captain, he's someone who's been in the League for a long time, has a lot of experiences," Bedard said. "So, it's nice to have those veterans you can learn from, you can ask questions."

Cameras also follow Blues forward Jordan Kyrou getting ready to film a commercial in New York during a road trip.

"I'm not too sure exactly what it is but I know I have two lines to say, so I'm really intensely preparing for my two lines right now, even though I forgot my lines already," Kyrou said while riding to the filming site. "Shh, don't tell anyone."

Kyrou had four points (two goals, two assists) for the Blues when they defeated the Wild 6-4 in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis. He's looking to enjoy this one off the ice as much as on it.