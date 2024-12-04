'Road to NHL Winter Classic' to premiere on TNT

Episode 1 of 4-part all-access follows Blackhawks, Blues leading up to outdoor game at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31

Watch the Road to The Discover NHL Winter Classic Trailer

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Nick Foligno couldn't wait to see his brother Marcus for Thanksgiving, the Chicago Blackhawks captain taking advantage of a road trip to have dinner with the Minnesota Wild forward.

"I feel like Santa coming to the door. Mrs. Claus sent a bunch of gifts," Nick said referring to his wife Janelle when he arrived at Marcus' home.

It's just one moment behind the scenes in the first episode of the "Road to the Discover NHL Winter Classic Presented by Enterprise" debuting Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on TNT in the United States and Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on SN1 in Canada. The four-part docuseries follows the Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues as they prepare for the 2025 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Dec. 31 (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

The final episode will air prior to the game at 3:30 p.m. ET on TNT and 4:30 p.m. ET on Sportsnet.

The premiere features a few behind-the scenes moments with St. Louis and Chicago players, including Foligno, who was named Blackhawks captain Sept. 18. He shares breakfast with his sons Landon and Hudson before a recent practice, then works on face-offs with Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

"Of course, Nick taking on that role as a captain, he's someone who's been in the League for a long time, has a lot of experiences," Bedard said. "So, it's nice to have those veterans you can learn from, you can ask questions."

Cameras also follow Blues forward Jordan Kyrou getting ready to film a commercial in New York during a road trip.

"I'm not too sure exactly what it is but I know I have two lines to say, so I'm really intensely preparing for my two lines right now, even though I forgot my lines already," Kyrou said while riding to the filming site. "Shh, don't tell anyone."

Kyrou had four points (two goals, two assists) for the Blues when they defeated the Wild 6-4 in the 2022 Winter Classic at Target Field in Minneapolis. He's looking to enjoy this one off the ice as much as on it.

Nick Foligno spends time with his brother, Marcus

"I think this time coming around it's more of like, I'm just going to try and enjoy every day I'm there," he said. "Maybe enjoy the practice the day before with family and whoever else you have coming, enjoy it with them. just enjoy it a little more, take it all in."

The cameras follow Jim Montgomery, named Blues coach after Drew Bannister was fired Nov. 24, while he gets ready for his first game with St. Louis at the New York Rangers on Nov. 25. Montgomery puts his daughters Ava and Olivia on FaceTime to help him choose his tie.

Montgomery, a Blues assistant from 2020-22, said his best friends, his wife Emily's family, and his wife's best friends in high school are from St. Louis.

"It's a natural fit, professionally and personally," Montgomery said of rejoining the Blues. "I bleed blue and gold and the opportunity to coach at the Winter Classic is incredible. It's the Super Bowl of the NHL and it's incredible to be a part of that. I've got goosebumps."

Back in Minnesota, Nick and Marcus enjoyed their Thanksgiving meal before the two squared off the next day at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Marcus got bragging rights in that one when the Wild defeated the Blackhawks 3-2.

"You don't like your little brother getting one up on you," Nick said of Marcus' daughters Olivia and Camila. "The silver lining is I got to see my nieces. They make me smile.

"It kind of brings you back to reality. It's the people part of the game: you're mad and whether you see your kids or your family, it gets you back in a good spirit. We'll regroup as a group, but it was nice to see my family and spend that time together, especially around Thanksgiving. You don't get that very often. It's something we'll cherish forever."

