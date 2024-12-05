Stevens, Cullen return to Pittsburgh for induction to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame 

PITTSBURGH -- The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame held its induction in Pittsburgh for the first time Wednesday. It was an appropriate place for Kevin Stevens and Matt Cullen, who spent memorable years with the Pittsburgh Penguins and still work for them today.

Stevens began his NHL career in Pittsburgh from 1988-95. The power forward had his best seasons here, winning the Stanley Cup in 1991 and 1992. He had a career-high 123 points (54 goals, 69 assists) in 1991-92 and 111 points (55 goals, 56 assists) in 1992-93.

After stints in Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Philadelphia between 1995-2001, he rejoined the Penguins during the 2000-01 season and finished with them in 2001-02.

Although he lives in the Boston area, he said Pittsburgh is “kind of like home.”

“Just being here in Pittsburgh, having this event here, it meant a lot too, because it kind of brings back [that] this is where it kind of all happened for me,” he said. “It’s just nice to be back here. I love Pittsburgh. I feel comfortable here, and it’s a place that I always loved. I want to see them do well now.

“When I was here, it was amazing because the people are great here, the organization is great. It never really changes. The people change, but the perspective here is that we always want to win.”

Stevens works for the Penguins as a special assignment scout and said he returns to Pittsburgh a couple of times a month. Still, this event helped him reconnect with some old teammates. He spoke to Mark Recchi and Rick Tocchet recently. Mario Lemieux, Jay Caufield and Phil Bourque were among those who attended the ceremony.

“We had a great group of guys,” Stevens said. “Even if you don’t see those guys for years, when you see them, it takes five minutes and it seems like you’re right back where you were.”