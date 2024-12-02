NHL Morning Skate for Dec. 2

* The Bruins’ Centennial Game coincided with the 700th career contest for David Pastrnak, who wore a retro Cooper helmet in warm-up and pocketed one of Boston’s six goals to join a rare list populated by several franchise legends that were in attendance for the festivities Sunday.

* Jake DeBrusk, who was a member of the Bruins organization for nine of their 100 years, capped his second career hat trick with the overtime winner in a game which saw Canucks teammates Kevin Lankinen and Quinn Hughes make NHL and franchise history, respectively.

* Connor Bedard is set to contest his third career game against Auston Matthews when the Blackhawks battle the Maple Leafs during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada. The rest of the week is set to feature several more national telecasts as well as the unveiling of full 4 Nations Face-Off rosters.

PASTRNAK POTS ONE OF BRUINS’ SIX GOALS DURING CENTENNIAL GAME VICTORY

David Pastrnak scored a goal while skating in his 700th career contest to help the Bruins best their longtime rival during Boston’s Centennial Game at TD Garden.

* Pastrnak (357-393—750 in 700 GP) became the fourth player in franchise history with following Phil Esposito, Bobby Orr and Rick Middleton. Esposito, Orr and Middleton were all in attendance Sunday, as was hockey pioneer Willie O'Ree who could be seen in the Bruins’ epic “Soaring Through History” drone film shared by the team on social media before facing the Canadiens.

* Former Boston forward Johnny Bucyk and Montreal goaltender Ken Dryden were part of the ceremonial puck drop conducted by youth hockey players from Massachusetts and Quebec. Bucyk (9-9—18 in 22 GP) buried nine of his franchise-record 545 goals on Dryden, who went 12-5-5 in those games with a 2.91 goals-against average and .910 save percentage.

DEBRUSK, LANKINEN, HUGHES SHINE IN CANUCKS VICTORY

In a back-and-forth game against the Red Wings that included four game-tying goals (tied for the most in a game this season), Jake DeBrusk (3-1—4) capped his first hat trick as a member of the Canucks with an overtime winner to help Vancouver improve to 10-2-0 as visitors this season, marking the fewest games needed to 10 road wins in franchise history.

* DeBrusk, who became the eighth player in Canucks history to record a regular-season hat trick that included an overtime winner, improved his season totals to 10-9—19 in 23 GP – the only offseason additions with a higher goal total include Stefan Noesen (13 w/ NJD), Jack Roslovic (12 w/ CAR) and Adam Gaudette (12 w/ OTT). With every hat trick this season, AstraZeneca will donate $3,000 to the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation up to $300,000.

* Kevin Lankinen stopped 27 of 31 shots to become the first goaltender in NHL history to earn wins in each of his first 10 road appearances in a season. Of note, Ilya Samsonov went 10-0-0 through his first 10 road decisions during the 2019-20 campaign (11 GP).

* Quinn Hughes (0-3—3) recorded three assists, including a helper on the overtime winner, to surpass Alexander Edler (310) for the most assists by a defenseman in franchise history – Hughes required 537 fewer games to reach the mark. Hughes already owned Canucks franchise records for assists and points in a season by a defenseman.

Werenski, Marchment, TERRY continue recent success in Live Updates

Sunday’s edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates featured more notes from the five-game slate. Some highlights include:

* Zach Werenski (5-11—16 in 8 GP) recorded his 34th career multi-assist game to climb the franchise’s all-time list and extend his point streak to eight contests, the longest in club history by a defenseman. The Blue Jackets also improved to 5-0-1 in their last six games dating to Nov. 18, their longest point streak since Jan. 18-29, 2021 (4-0-3 in 7 GP).

* Mason Marchment (8-8—16 in 10 GP) tallied the winner in highlight-reel fashion to help Dallas defeat Winnipeg and record his eighth goal in his past 10 games, which are tied for the League lead over that span (w/ Anthony Cirelli, Connor McDavid & Brayden Point). The Stars’ win allowed the idle Wild (16-4-4, 36 points) to pass the Jets (18-7-0, 36 points) for first place in the NHL.

* Troy Terry tallied three assists and his fourth career shootout-deciding goal as the Ducks improved to 3-0-0 in their last three games against the Senators dating to Feb. 15. Terry (0-7—7 in 4 GP), who has seven points in his last four contests, notched his 23rd career multi-assist game to pass Chris Pronger, Bobby Ryan and Rickard Rakell (all w/ 22) for ninth place on the franchise’s all-time list.

QUICK CLICKS

* Bruins' rich history celebrated at Centennial Game

* Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of Centennial Game

* NHL EDGE: Mattias Janmark reaches top skating speed of season

* Stars of the Month: Martin Necas, Mikko Rantanen, Connor Hellebuyck

* Macklin Celebrini named Rookie of the Month for November

PRIME MONDAY NIGHT HOCKEY HAS ORIGINAL SIX SHOWDOWN IN TORONTO

Tonight’s schedule is highlighted by Connor Bedard, Nick Foligno and the Blackhawks visiting William Nylander, Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs during the latest edition of Prime Monday Night Hockey on Prime Video Canada.

* Bedard (5-14—19 in 24 GP) is set to skate in his 25th contest as the reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner, while Matthews will play his second game since returning to Toronto’s lineup Saturday. Matthews (13-13—26 in 25 GP) had 26 points through his first 25 contests after capturing the Calder Trophy in 2016-17.

* The three-game slate is set to feature other No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft including Jack Hughes and Alexis Lafrenière when the Devils duel the Rangers on NHL Network. Mason Marchment and the Stars square off with Clayton Keller and Utah Hockey Club during the finale.

Week ahead has more national games, unveiling of 4 NATIONS FACE-OFF ROSTERS

More highlights to look forward to during the week ahead:

Tuesday, Dec. 3 – ESPN+ two-pack features Red Wings-Bruins, Oilers-Golden Knights

* An ESPN+ doubleheader opens with Dylan Larkin and the Red Wings battling Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and the Bruins at TD Garden followed by Connor McDavid and the Oilers jousting Jack Eichel and the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. Each contest is also available on Hulu in the United States and Sportsnet ONE in Canada.

Wednesday, Dec. 4 – Full rosters for 4 Nations Face-Off to be unveiled across two live shows

* After their games on Tuesday, McDavid, Eichel, Marchand and McAvoy are set to learn who the rest of their 4 Nations Face-Off teammates are when the balance of rosters for Canada and the United States will be announced during live pre-game shows on TNT and Sportsnet. The remaining players representing Finland and Sweden will be unveiled earlier in the day during a live show produced by NHL Network and made available globally.

Thursday, Dec. 5 – Several tournament-bound players set to skate during NHL Coast to Coast

* The first gameday after the unveiling of full 4 Nations Face-Off rosters coincides with the return of NHL Coast to Coast, the live whip-around studio show available to viewers on Prime Video Canada starting at 7 p.m. ET. The nine-game slate includes tournament-bound teammates Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Gustav Forsling, who have helped Florida outscore opponents by a combined 17-4 margin during its current three-game winning streak.

Saturday, Dec. 7 – Hockey Night in Canada highlighted by Maple Leafs-Penguins, Blues-Oilers

* Another star-studded Hockey Night in Canada is highlighted by Sidney Crosby and the Penguins pitted against Mitch Marner and the Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena as well as Blues teammates Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg facing their former team at Rogers Place. Holloway has three goals and five points since Jim Montgomery was named St. Louis’ head coach.