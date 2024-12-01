Patriots walk in with Bruins jerseys ahead of centennial game

The Boston Bruins’ centennial celebrations went beyond the NHL on Sunday.
Ahead of the New England Patriots game earlier in the day, the NFL team dressed up in Bruins jerseys during walk-ins to support their crosstown team.
NFL team supports crosstown NHL team on historic day
© New England Patriots
Most Patriots players chose to wear Bruins captain Brad Marchand’s jersey, with a David Pastrnak jersey thrown in there too.
Prior to the Bruins game, the team held a special ceremony to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the franchise’s first game. The team wore specially designed jersey patches on the historic day.
Even former Patriot Julian Edelman got in on the celebrations, posting a photo of himself wearing a Patriots helmet with a Bruins jersey.
The Bruins themselves wore jerseys of local hockey teams during walk-ins at TD Garden.
The Bruins were winners in their first NHL game 100 years ago, defeating the visiting Montreal Maroons 2-1 on Dec. 1, 1924.