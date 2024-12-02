Bruins' rich history celebrated at Centennial game

“We used to play physical and have a lot of fights, but that’s the way the game was,” he said. “And the fans loved it, so we had to keep them happy. The fans in Montreal were great. They respected us. They used to boo us all the time when we came in. I’d look at them and say, ‘You can boo us all you want, I’ll thank you in the summer when I’m spending your money.’

“The Bruins celebration has been unbelievable. It’s been good for me to see a lot of the players I played with, and I played with a lot. Just to see that they’re OK, having fun … we’re all enjoying this whole thing.”

O’Ree, who broke hockey’s color barrier with the Bruins in Montreal on Jan. 18, 1958, was delighted it was the Canadiens who were Boston’s Centennial game opponent.

It would be a big game “for me to see [the Bruins], you know, beat the Canadiens,” he said. “When I scored my first goal in the NHL, it was against the Montreal Canadiens here in the Boston Garden on Jan. 1, 1961. So those two (moments) really stick in my mind.

“When I went to their training camp in 1958, I became a Bruins fan. And since then, everything has been just absolutely fantastic for me. This is a great organization and I'm proud and very happy to be a part of it, really.”

O’Ree would get his wish with a Boston victory, a bit of revenge for the Bruins’ 5-1 loss to the Canadiens on Dec. 4, 2009, in Montreal when the latter franchise turned 100, its birth in the National Hockey Association predating the NHL by eight years.

In Boston on Sunday, the message of the afternoon was clear with the passing of a dozen pucks by legends to eager young players: the Bruins will not forget their past, but their eyes are now sharply focused on their future.

Top photo: Youth hockey players join a select group representing the Boston Bruins for Sunday’s Centennial game ceremony at TD Garden. From left: Wayne Cashman; Willie O'Ree; Pamela Coburn, granddaughter of the late Lionel Hitchman; Terry O'Reilly; Greg Theberge, grandson of the late Dit Clapper; Jason Allison; Phil Esposito; Brad Marchand; Patrice Bergeron; Nancy Sommer, daughter of the late Milt Schmidt; Ray Bourque; Cam Neely; Bobby Orr; Johnny Bucyk; Ted Shore, son of the late Eddie Shore; and Rick Middleton.