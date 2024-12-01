NEW YORK – Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas, Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen and Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November presented by GEICO.
Necas leads 3 Stars of the Month for November
Hurricanes forward, Avalanche wing Rantanen, Jets goalie Hellebuyck earn honors
© NHL
FIRST STAR – MARTIN NECAS, C, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Necas led the NHL with 7-15—22 in 15 contests to power the Hurricanes (16-7-1, 33 points) to a 9 5-1 month, highlighted by a 7-1-0 record at Lenovo Center. Necas, who also ranked among the November leaders in power-play points (t-3rd; 9), assists (t-4th; 15), even-strength assists (t-6th; 9), power-play assists (t-6th; 6), power-play goals (t-9th; 3) and even-strength points (t-10th; 13), began the month by extending his point streak to a career-best 13 games (Oct. 22 – Nov. 17: 10-17—27) – including assists in a career-high 10 straight appearances (Oct. 22 – Nov. 11: 7-14—21). Overall, Necas found the score sheet in 12 of Carolina’s 15 November games, producing multiple points seven times and a pair of efforts with at least three points: Nov. 3 vs. WSH (1-2—3) and Nov. 17 vs. STL (2-2—4). The 25-year-old Necas sits second in the League with 12-25—37 through 24 total contests this season. He also places among the 2024-25 leaders in power-play points (1st; 17), power-play assists (t-2nd; 12), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), assists (4th; 25) and even-strength assists (t-10th; 13).
SECOND STAR – MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE
Rantanen shared the League lead with 11 total goals and four game-winning goals across 14 appearances (11-8—19) to guide the Avalanche (13-12-0, 26 points) to an 8-6-0 month. He scored in half of his 14 contests, highlighted by his second hat trick of the season Nov. 13 vs. LAK (3-1—4) as well as a pair of two-goal performances: Nov. 5 vs. SEA (2-0—2) and Nov. 9 vs. CAR (2-1—3). Rantanen, who produced six total multi-point games, additionally finished among the November leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 8), even-strength points (t-4th; 14), points (t-8th; 19) and power-play goals (t-9th; 3). The 28-year-old Rantanen, who is slated to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, ranks sixth in the NHL with 15-19—34 through 25 total outings this season. He also places among the top 2024-25 performers in hat tricks (1st; 2), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), goals (t-4th; 15), even-strength goals (t 8th; 10), power-play goals (t-8th; 5), even-strength points (t-9th; 22) and power-play points (t-9th; 12).
THIRD STAR – CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, G, WINNIPEG JETS
Hellebuyck paced the NHL in wins, going 8-2-0 with a 2.10 goals-against average, .931 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 starts to help the Jets (18-6-0, 36 points) maintain first place in the overall League standings. Hellebuyck also finished among the top November goaltenders (minimum: 5 GP) in shutouts (t-1st; 2), save percentage (3rd; .931), saves (5th; 282), shots against (6th; 303) and goals-against average (7th; 2.10). He yielded one or fewer goals in half of his 10 appearances, highlighted by a run in which he earned consecutive shutouts (Nov. 5 vs. UTA: 21 SV and Nov. 7 vs. COL: 35 SV) and set a franchise record for the longest shutout sequence (Nov. 3-9: 191:47). The 31-year-old Hellebuyck, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, has played in 18 total games this season, placing among the League leaders (minimum: 8 GP) in wins (1st; 15), shutouts (1st; 3), goals-against average (2nd; 2.11), save percentage (2nd; .928), saves (3rd; 487) and shots against (3rd; 525).
FOURTH STAR – TONY ALATIS, WASHINGTON CAPITALS FAN
GEICO and the NHL have launched the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. This month’s “Fourth Star” is longtime Washington Capitals fan Tony Alatis, who has been attending Capitals games since 1975. Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Tony brings to every game to provide his team with a “Fan Advantage.”