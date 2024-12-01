Necas leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

SECOND STAR – MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE

Rantanen shared the League lead with 11 total goals and four game-winning goals across 14 appearances (11-8—19) to guide the Avalanche (13-12-0, 26 points) to an 8-6-0 month. He scored in half of his 14 contests, highlighted by his second hat trick of the season Nov. 13 vs. LAK (3-1—4) as well as a pair of two-goal performances: Nov. 5 vs. SEA (2-0—2) and Nov. 9 vs. CAR (2-1—3). Rantanen, who produced six total multi-point games, additionally finished among the November leaders in even-strength goals (t-1st; 8), even-strength points (t-4th; 14), points (t-8th; 19) and power-play goals (t-9th; 3). The 28-year-old Rantanen, who is slated to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, ranks sixth in the NHL with 15-19—34 through 25 total outings this season. He also places among the top 2024-25 performers in hat tricks (1st; 2), game-winning goals (t-3rd; 4), goals (t-4th; 15), even-strength goals (t 8th; 10), power-play goals (t-8th; 5), even-strength points (t-9th; 22) and power-play points (t-9th; 12).