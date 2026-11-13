MacKinnon, Makar sustain lower-body injuries in Avalanche loss

Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of a 4-3 overtime loss for the Colorado Avalanche against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday.

MacKinnon's last shift came with 8:15 remaining in the second. He grabbed his right side after attempting a reverse hit on Senators defenseman Artem Zub and stayed on the bench for a few minutes before heading down the tunnel.

Makar took a shift at 10:44 that lasted only four seconds before heading to the locker room. He briefly returned for a 23-second shift that ended with 5:20 remaining, but stayed on the bench for the rest of the period.

Makar's injury comes a few days after he left practice on Sunday for precautionary reasons.

MacKinnon leads the Avalanche and is fifth in the NHL with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 20 games. Makar is third on Colorado and third among NHL defensemen with 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games.

“Obviously, they’re two of the best players in the world, so you like to have them, no doubt,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “But I don't think it's any different, right? Like you just play with whoever you got, whoever's ready to go, whoever's healthy and up. They play. So, hope those guys will be just fine.”

The Avalanche (11-6-3) are third in the Central Division. Their next game is at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday before they conclude a four-game road trip at the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.