NHL On Tap: Hurricanes, Kraken open Global Series Finland 

Going global

The NHL takes the world stage in Helsinki, Finland for the first of a two-game series between the Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-2) and Seattle Kraken (9-6-1) in the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland at Veikkaus Arena on Thursday (12 pm ET, HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KONG, NHLN, SN+, TVAS). Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho returns to his home country leading the defending Stanley Cup champions with 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games, the most among Finnish players in the NHL this season. He needs one goal to tie Olli Jokinen (321) for fourth place among Finnish players in League history. Aho also ranks among the top 10 among Finns for NHL career points (7th) and game-winning goals (3rd; 3 behind Jari Kurri for 2nd) as well as for playoff goals (5th), assists (5th) and points (4th). Aho looks to help Carolina remain undefeated in regular-season games outside North America (2-0-0) after sweeping the Minnesota Wild in the 2010 Premiere Series. Carolina defeated Minnesota, 4-3, in the opening game in Helsinki on Oct. 7, 2010, the same day Taylor Hall made his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers. Now with the Hurricanes, Hall will become the first player in NHL history to play his 1,000th game outside North America. The Kraken make their overseas debut with Kaapo Kakko, from Turku, Finland, second on the team in assists (10) and tied for second in points (13) in 16 games. Carolina won six of its past seven games before arriving in Helsinki, including a 9-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Seattle has lost two of its past three and will try to rebound from a 4-3 defeat to the New York Rangers on Saturday. The second game of Global Series Finland will be Saturday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN1, HHN, Prime Video, CARNHL, KING, KONG).