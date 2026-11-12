Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Ullmark to return for Senators
Kane 'hopeful' for Blackhawks; Guenther, Schmidt placed on IR by Mammoth
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Ottawa Senators
Linus Ullmark will return to the lineup for the Senators against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, ALT), coach Travis Green said. Ullmark did not participate in the morning skate but will start. The goalie has missed nine games with a lower-body strain after leaving a 5-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 21, when he stopped a shot from former teammate Brady Tkachuk. The 33-year-old is 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and .945 save percentage in eight starts this season.
Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane is "hopeful" to play for the Blackhawks against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B). The forward has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 2. "It's never fun missing games. It was 3-and-a-half games and it feels like it's been a month," Kane said. "It'll be exciting to get back. I'm not sure what the decision is yet or what I've got to do now, but I'm going to talk to the right people and figure it out." Asked if Kane would play on the top line with left wing Roman Kantserov and center Connor Bedard, Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said, "not necessarily. We'll see how the lines shape up. I want to get to where I know he's playing for sure before I commit to where I'm playing (him)." Kane took some rushes with left wing Andrew Mangiapane and center Anton Frondell at practice on Wednesday. Kane, who has missed three games, has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games this season after signing a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 23.. Defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will not play against the Sabres. He skated with the Blackhawks for the second straight day on Thursday and is day to day.
Utah Mammoth
Forward Dylan Guenther and defenseman Nate Schmidt were placed on injured reserve by the Mammoth on Wednesday. Guenther (upper-body injury) had played in Utah's first 18 games through Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators and is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. Schmidt was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 5, when he last played in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. ... Forward Logan Cooley missed Wednesday's 5-3 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights and is day to day with an upper-body injury. ... Forward Kailer Yamamoto was activated off injured reserve and returned to the lineup against the Golden Knights, playing 18:13. ... Forward Daniil But was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League and played 12:35 with one shot on goal against Vegas.
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Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen won't play against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, KDFI, TSN3). The defenseman left early in the second period of a 6-5 win at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 3 after he was hit into the boards by Justin Sourdif. Heiskanen, who skated on his own Wednesday and could return this weekend, will miss his third straight game. "He won't be in tomorrow. We hope maybe on the weekend but it's definitely not tomorrow," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "He's on the ice so it's just not practicing right now. ...if he gets on the ice with the group then I think he is probably pretty close to playing, but he's not there yet." Heiskanen has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 15 games and is averaging 24:53 of ice time per game.
New Jersey Devils
Brett Pesce will not be in the lineup because of an illness when the Devils host the Washington Capitals at on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN). The defenseman, who is usually paired with Luke Hughes, has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 19 games this season and is averageing 20:59 of ice time per game. Defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic will not play due to a lower-body injury; there is no timetable on his return. Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League and will make his Devils debut. The Devils also recalled forwards Lenni Hameenaho and Stefan Noesen from Utica, and each will be play with Hameenaho making his season debut.
Minnesota Wild
Brock Faber could make his season-debut against the Boston Bruins on Saturday, Wild coach John Hynes said. The defenseman has not played this season after sustaining a skull fracture on September 25 in a preseason game against the Dallas Stars. The injury required surgery, which he underwent two days later. Hynes said Thursday it is not a guarantee, but if not Saturday, he does expect Faber to return soon after. The 24-year old had 51 points (15 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games last season and 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point was placed on injured reserve by the Lightning on Tuesday. The forward left in the first period of a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday with a lower-body injury. He has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 17 games this season. Point, who is not with the team, did not play in an 8-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday and will not play against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; WWHO, CBJHN, CBJNHL, The Spot). ... Coach Jon Cooper said the team would have a better update on his timetable after Saturday. ... Defenseman Erik Cernak left the game at 14:06 of the second period after colliding with the curved glass following a hit from Sabres forward Beck Malenstyn by the Lightning bench. Cooper said Cernak is "probably out" against the Blue Jackets.
Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala is nearing his season debut, which could come as soon as Thursday against the New York Islanders (10 p.m. ET; Disney+, HULU, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). Fiala sustained multiple fractures to his left lower leg while playing for Team Switzerland in the 2026 Winter Olympics in February and underwent a follow-up procedure in September.
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