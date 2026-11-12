NHL Status Report: Ullmark to return for Senators

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane is "hopeful" to play for the Blackhawks against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CHSN, MSG-B). The forward has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period of a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 2. "It's never fun missing games. It was 3-and-a-half games and it feels like it's been a month," Kane said. "It'll be exciting to get back. I'm not sure what the decision is yet or what I've got to do now, but I'm going to talk to the right people and figure it out." Asked if Kane would play on the top line with left wing Roman Kantserov and center Connor Bedard, Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said, "not necessarily. We'll see how the lines shape up. I want to get to where I know he's playing for sure before I commit to where I'm playing (him)." Kane took some rushes with left wing Andrew Mangiapane and center Anton Frondell at practice on Wednesday. Kane, who has missed three games, has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games this season after signing a two-year contract with the Blackhawks on July 23.. Defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will not play against the Sabres. He skated with the Blackhawks for the second straight day on Thursday and is day to day.