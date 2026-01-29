NHL, Lightning join FORCE BLUE to help preserve 'living shoreline' in Tampa Bay

TAMPA -- It takes a lot of people power to move six tons of oyster shells.

But the NHL, the Tampa Bay Lightning, a group of military special operations veterans and environmentalists were able to do just that Thursday in a stunning display of teamwork.

They also had the help of ThunderBug, the do-everything, be-everywhere mascot of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who put his back into the effort, joined by Lightning alums Mathieu Garon, Tyler Johnson, Glen Metropolit and Freddy Modin, plus more than 30 volunteers.

The work, which also included the placement of 40 concrete oyster reef buoys, each weighing upwards of 150 pounds, was part of an effort to preserve and buttress a "living shoreline" at MacDill Air Force Base Marina.

The task was spearheaded by FORCE BLUE, a non-profit organization made up of Special Operations veterans looking to do marine conservation work for the betterment of its members and the planet, and executed by Tampa Bay Watch, which is dedicated to fostering a healthy watershed through restoration projects, education programs and outreach initiatives.

All of the stakeholders were brought together under the NHL Unites banner for a day of hard work and tangible results.

"We at the NHL, and at the Lightning, truly believe in uplifting our communities and the power of teamwork for the betterment of many and that is what today is about, one oyster shell at a time," NHL vice president, social impact and strategic integration Rachel Segal said.