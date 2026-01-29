Hedman not ruling out return for Stadium Series with Lightning

Victor Hedman did not rule out a return from injury in time for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS), where the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins.

The defenseman, who practiced with the Lightning on Wednesday for the first time since being placed on injured reserve Dec. 11, has had the franchise's first home outdoor game circled on the calendar since it was announced.

“We’ll see,” Hedman said when asked about the possibility of playing Sunday. "I'm feeling great. Today was obviously a great step. Being out there the whole thing and getting in every single drill. I'm pumped.”

Hedman wore a noncontact jersey during practice.

“Progressing,” coach John Cooper said. “You know he's still in a red jersey. This is the first time he got to participate with the full group, so those are the baby steps you've got to take. But he's definitely getting closer."

When pressed about a return by the team’s captain on Sunday, Cooper refused to rule it out.

Hedman will not play Thursday when the Lightning host the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3) in their final game before the Stadium Series.

He could be present when the Lightning practice at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

But the Lightning are likely to get another defenseman back for the game against Winnipeg as Ryan McDonagh is expected to return from an injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 22.

Hedman last played in a 6-1 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 9, his third game back after missing 12 with an undisclosed injury. He underwent elbow surgery on Dec. 15. Hedman had been skating on his own before rejoining the team for practice on Wednesday. He has 12 points, all assists, in 18 games this season and is averaging 21:05 time on ice per game.

He said it has been hard to be on the sideline, but the form of the team has made the rehab go by faster.

The Lightning (33-14-4) are 10-1-1 since Jan. 1 and 16-3-2 since Hedman last played Dec. 9. They are first in the Eastern Conference with 70 points, one point ahead of the Detroit Red Wings, and second in the League, nine points behind the Colorado Avalanche.

“It's been good,” Hedman said of the rehab work. “Easier when we've been on the streak we've been on. The guys have been playing some unbelievable hockey.

“I think my legs are not going to be an issue, just timing and getting back into games, but I'm super pumped [where] I am today and keep moving forward."

The news was also well received by Team Sweden. Hedman is expected to be an integral part of the Swedish team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The hockey tournament starts Feb. 11 when Sweden plays host Italy in one of two games. The gold-medal game is Feb. 22.

Being able to get into some NHL action will be huge for Hedman to prove his fitness for the Olympics. The Lightning have two games remaining after the Stadium Series before the League shuts down for the Olympic Break.

“The sole focus has been on these [NHL] games and leading up toward the [break],” Hedman said. “But I'm sure as we get closer, we'll turn the page and start representing our countries."