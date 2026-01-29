Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

For Hedman, the entire concept is almost surreal.

Growing up in hockey-crazed Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, the hometown of Hall of Famers Peter Forsberg and Daniel and Henrik Sedin, playing on outdoor rinks was a way of life. Hedman recalled days where he could skate on the ice-covered road to get to the one that was only a few miles from his home.

But this? The Stadium Series? Playing in the elements in a place known as The Sunshine State? There was a time, he admits, where the mere idea of such a thing would have blown his mind.

"Never in my wildest dreams," he said, shaking his head in disbelief. "But it just goes to show how hockey has grown in this state. And obviously having a Florida team in the Final six years in a row has helped too."

That includes the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, runs that he was a huge part of.

In the process, Hedman has watched the sport become more popular in this region, so much so that it's now bursting at the grass roots level.

"You're seeing the kids in the city of Tampa playing hockey and how much it's grown," he said. "And obviously, my kids as well want to start playing. But to see how many kids are out there wanting to learn how to skate and play the game … hockey has become a big sport in this city and I'm super proud to be a part of it for such a long time."

Which is yet another reason his inclusion in the Stadium Series on Sunday would be that much more special for him.

"That's been a big motivation throughout this whole process," he said, referring to his attempted comeback for the game Sunday. "But at the same time there's a long season still left.

"We'll see what happens in the next coming days. But either way just to be part of that and seeing that atmosphere … and the weather looks to be super good for that game, so I'm sure the whole state is excited about that game."