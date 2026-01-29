Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman said he would have laughed at the mere suggestion of outdoor hockey in Florida when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.
Now, 17 years later, what once was a far-fetched fantasy has turned into reality, one he hopes to experience firsthand when the Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).
The 35-year-old defenseman took part in the Lightning's morning skate Thursday ahead of Tampa Bay's game against the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3). It was the second consecutive day he's been in a regular jersey since undergoing surgery on his elbow in December. Hedman has been on injured reserve since Dec. 11, but said he's been feeling better with every passing day.
"I'll take it day by day," the Lightning captain said. "But I feel great. It's good to be out there and we got some good battles in today.
"It's good."
So, too, is his guarded optimism of returning to the Lightning lineup Sunday in what would be his first game since Dec. 9. He's making no promises but said he hasn't ruled out playing in what is sure to be an amazing event, spectacle and all.
And should it come to pass, what a grand stage to do it on, with 70,000 people in the stands at the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.