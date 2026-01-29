Hedman has 'big motivation' to return for Stadium Series

Lightning defenseman recovering from elbow surgery, also excited for Olympics

By Mike Zeisberger
NHL.com Staff Writer

TAMPA -- Victor Hedman said he would have laughed at the mere suggestion of outdoor hockey in Florida when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning with the No. 2 pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.

Now, 17 years later, what once was a far-fetched fantasy has turned into reality, one he hopes to experience firsthand when the Lightning host the Boston Bruins in the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS).

The 35-year-old defenseman took part in the Lightning's morning skate Thursday ahead of Tampa Bay's game against the Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN3). It was the second consecutive day he's been in a regular jersey since undergoing surgery on his elbow in December. Hedman has been on injured reserve since Dec. 11, but said he's been feeling better with every passing day.

"I'll take it day by day," the Lightning captain said. "But I feel great. It's good to be out there and we got some good battles in today.

"It's good."

So, too, is his guarded optimism of returning to the Lightning lineup Sunday in what would be his first game since Dec. 9. He's making no promises but said he hasn't ruled out playing in what is sure to be an amazing event, spectacle and all.

And should it come to pass, what a grand stage to do it on, with 70,000 people in the stands at the home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

See graphical rendering of the 2026 NHL Stadium Series in Tampa

For Hedman, the entire concept is almost surreal.

Growing up in hockey-crazed Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, the hometown of Hall of Famers Peter Forsberg and Daniel and Henrik Sedin, playing on outdoor rinks was a way of life. Hedman recalled days where he could skate on the ice-covered road to get to the one that was only a few miles from his home.

But this? The Stadium Series? Playing in the elements in a place known as The Sunshine State? There was a time, he admits, where the mere idea of such a thing would have blown his mind.

"Never in my wildest dreams," he said, shaking his head in disbelief. "But it just goes to show how hockey has grown in this state. And obviously having a Florida team in the Final six years in a row has helped too."

That includes the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021, runs that he was a huge part of.

In the process, Hedman has watched the sport become more popular in this region, so much so that it's now bursting at the grass roots level.

"You're seeing the kids in the city of Tampa playing hockey and how much it's grown," he said. "And obviously, my kids as well want to start playing. But to see how many kids are out there wanting to learn how to skate and play the game … hockey has become a big sport in this city and I'm super proud to be a part of it for such a long time."

Which is yet another reason his inclusion in the Stadium Series on Sunday would be that much more special for him.

"That's been a big motivation throughout this whole process," he said, referring to his attempted comeback for the game Sunday. "But at the same time there's a long season still left.

"We'll see what happens in the next coming days. But either way just to be part of that and seeing that atmosphere … and the weather looks to be super good for that game, so I'm sure the whole state is excited about that game."

Watch Day 9 of the outdoor rink, tent build for the 2026 Stadium Series

As of Thursday afternoon, local forecasters were projecting temperatures in the low 40s Fahrenheit for puck drop Sunday. Certainly not beach weather. But very much hockey weather.

All the while, Team Sweden coach Sam Hallam will be watching. Hedman, after all, is a huge cog for the Swedes entering the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"It means so much to him," Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson, one of Hedman's closest friends, said recently. "A lot of us didn't understand why he was passed over for the 2014 Olympic team in Sochi.

"He's been waiting a long time for this."

Sweden's first game is against host Italy on Feb. 11.

"I get goose bumps just thinking about it," Hedman said. "It's going to be my first and my last Olympics. So, you know, if I'm there when I'm 40, Sweden has a problem."

He laughed.

"But seriously, it's a once in a lifetime type of deal. And pretty much the only thing I'm missing in my career is playing in an Olympics. And now I get to do that.

"I'm just going to enjoy the process and, at the same time, go there and have no regrets coming back. Just give it my all and make the people of Sweden proud."

Much like Team Sweden did when they won gold at the 2006 Games in Turin, Italy, about two hours from Milan. It is generally considered the greatest moment in Swedish hockey history.

Can this edition of the Tre Kroners repeat that magical moment 20 years later?

"I mean, we're obviously going in there with the mindset to obviously try and win every single game," Hedman said. "You know, gold or bust, I don't know about that. All nations want to win gold. Just take it game by game and don't look too far ahead.

"Start with Italy, and go from there."

