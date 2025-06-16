United States roster at 2026 Olympics will differ from 4 Nations Face-Off, GM says

The United States will likely have a different look at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 after it lost to Canada in overtime of the championship game at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

"We can't really run it back with the same team," Team USA general manager Bill Guerin said on Monday. "We have to see who's playing well. We were missing a couple of guys (at 4 Nations). Other guys are going to play their way onto the team."

Six were named to the preliminary roster for Team USA on Monday: forwards Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), and defensemen Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) and Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks). Each were selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off; Hughes could not compete because of an injury.

The remainder of the 25-player roster will be named by early January.

Some who may be selected helped the U.S. win gold at the 2025 IIHF World Championship in May, the first time it has won the tournament since 1933.

"We had a bunch of guys show up for the World Championship team and produce our first gold there in 90-something years, guys who have put themselves in a much better spot because of that," Guerin said. "We have to start from scratch again and rebuild the team."

Guerin wasn't concerned about the first six chosen having tough starts to the first half of next season.

"In naming these guys, you put time into it," he said. "You look at who you're naming and betting they're not (going to struggle in the first half). "With the caliber of player we're talking about, they've been pretty consistent."

As for the common factor the first six provide, Guerin said it's "high compete."

"You just look at the hockey sense, the ability to play in tight games, tight areas," Guerin said. "You look back at 4 Nations, one thing we took away is there's no room out there; you have to play in tight hockey games, have to be highly competitive, and I think these six players represent that."

It will be the first time NHL players participate at the Olympics since 2014. The men's tournament will start with preliminary games on Feb. 11, with the gold-medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

Guerin has been on both sides of it. He played for the U.S. at the 1998 Nagano Olympics, the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics (silver medal) and the 2006 Torino Olympics.

"It's great that the NHL players are back in the Olympics," he said. "Obviously, it's the biggest sports stage in the world and we're all happy we're back involved. Having the opportunity to be an Olympic athlete myself, there's nothing bigger and better; just to represent your country at the Olympic Games is the biggest honor you can have as an athlete.

"To be the general manager, I never thought I'd be sitting in this seat, but funny things happen along the way. I'm very honored to be doing it. It's a privilege."