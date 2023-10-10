NHL On Tap: Bedard to make NHL debut for Blackhawks against Crosby, Penguins

Lightning to kick off season without Vasilevskiy

Perhaps one of the biggest question marks to begin the NHL season is with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are expected to be without Andrei Vasilevskiy for 10 weeks after the goalie had back surgery on Sept. 28. As a result, the Lightning will start Jonas Johansson in their opener against the Nashville Predators at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (5:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Johansson, who signed a two-year contract with the Lightning on July 1, played in only three games (two starts) for the Colorado Avalanche last season, allowing five goals on 73 shots (.932 save percentage). Now he will be asked to do a lot more over the next two months as the Lightning wait for Vasilevskiy to return. "I'm surprised he hasn't played more in the NHL to this date," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. "That being said, I do believe goalies develop later, so maybe this is his time, and everything he's done before this is to get to this point."

Will the Lightning have enough to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a stacked Atlantic Division? Will they tread water until their star goalie returns? Or was last season's exit in the Eastern Conference First Round the sign of a downturn in their fortunes? We won't learn everything on Tuesday night, but we'll start to see how the Lightning stack up early on. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Bedard to make NHL debut

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, will play against childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, when he makes his NHL debut for the Chicago Blackhawks at the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS). Bedard (18 years, 85 days), who had five points (one goal, four assists) in four preseason games, will also become the youngest Blackhawks player to make his NHL debut since Eddie Olczyk (18 years, 56 days on Oct. 11, 1984). Crosby, meanwhile, enters this season needing 48 assists to reach 1,000 in the NHL (550 goals, 952 assists, 1,502 points in 1,190 games). The 36-year-old center has had at least 48 assists in 12 of his 18 NHL seasons.

Aside from Bedard and Crosby, who was selected No. 1 by the Penguins in the 2005 NHL Draft, the game will feature a third player chosen No. 1 in the NHL draft in Taylor Hall (2010, Edmonton Oilers), who was acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 26 and is expected to play left wing on the top line with Bedard and right wing Ryan Donato. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer