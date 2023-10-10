Bedard to debut for Blackhawks against boyhood hero Crosby, Penguins

Crosby has 1,502 points (550 goals, 952 assists) in 1,190 career games with the Penguins. The Penguins’ captain since May 31, 2007, Crosby won the Stanley Cup with them in 2009, 2016 and 2017. He’s won a host of individual awards, including the Conn Smythe as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2017 and the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player of the regular season in 2007 and 2014.

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season.

There are a few things Bedard admires about Crosby.

“I think his work ethic and such a good role model, the way he’s carried himself on and off the ice,” Bedard said Monday. “He’s been in that spot for almost 20 years now and seems to have handled it so well. So that’s something that is really easy to look up to.”

Bedard got to have an extended chat with Crosby at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas in mid-September, albeit under the media glare.

“It's a little different when there's 10 people watching you and cameras breaking it down,” Crosby said recently. “It's probably not the most natural conversation I've had in my life. But I've met him previous times before that.

“We've talked hockey. I think he's a guy that's more than ready at this point. He's been dealing with the expectations for a while now. There's been a lot of pressure and things like that. I think, at this point, he's just ready to finally start and get all of that over with. Like I said earlier, you can relate to things like that. You just try to give advice if needed. But I think he's got it figured out and he'll be fine.”