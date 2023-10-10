Bedard to debut for Blackhawks against boyhood hero Crosby, Penguins

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard said he wants to approach his NHL debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins like any other game.
But for the Chicago Blackhawks’ No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old who has idolized Penguins captain Sidney Crosby since his youth, that may be tough to do.
“Don’t get me wrong, it’s also going out there and not being star-struck in a way. That warmup and that anthem is kind of the moment for me to be like, ‘Oh, my God, this is sick,’” he told NHL.com. “Once that puck is dropped, I just want to treat it like a hockey game and maybe reflect after.”
The puck will be dropped on Tuesday in Pittsburgh (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS), but it’s unlikely it will be just another game because it’s Bedard, pegged to be the next generational player of the NHL against Crosby, who got the same treatment when the Penguins selected him No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft.