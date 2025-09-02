Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

GOALIE WIN PROJECTIONS

NOTES: Goalie win projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe win estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially wins-only formats.

The order of projected win totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories (goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts) into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his win projection. These win projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz.