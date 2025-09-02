Fantasy hockey goalie, team win projections

NHL.com has projected the win totals for all 32 teams and their goalies for fantasy hockey in the 2025-26 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy.
NOTES: Goalie win projections (for 82-game season) have been quantified based on factors including but not limited to past performance in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, team goalie situations, anticipated start volume, projected goal support (or lack thereof), injury history or concern, sleeper upside, anticipated regression or bounce-back candidacy, age, contract status and overall upside for this season. The below totals are safe win estimates, do not indicate each player's ceiling or floor and should be used as a basis for decision-making in all fantasy leagues, especially wins-only formats.
The order of projected win totals (highest to lowest) differs from NHL.com's fantasy rankings because the latter list takes standard peripheral categories (goals-against average, save percentage, shutouts) into account. Injuries could affect whether a player meets or comes close to his win projection. These win projections are a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen, Chris Meaney and Troy Perlowitz.
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG: 39
Jake Oettinger, DAL: 37
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA: 37
Andrei Vasilevskiy, TBL: 37
Mackenzie Blackwood, COL: 33
Filip Gustavsson, MIN: 33
Igor Shesterkin, NYR: 33
Adin Hill, VGK: 33
Dustin Wolf, CGY: 32
Darcy Kuemper, LAK: 32
Sam Montembeault, MTL: 32
Jordan Binnington, STL: 31
Ilya Sorokin, NYI: 30
Karel Vejmelka, UTA: 30
Logan Thompson, WSH: 30
Stuart Skinner, EDM: 29
Frederik Andersen, CAR: 29
Jacob Markstrom, NJD: 29
Linus Ullmark, OTT: 29
Lukas Dostal, ANA: 29
Anthony Stolarz, TOR: 28
Joey Daccord, SEA: 26
John Gibson, DET: 25
Juuse Saros, NSH: 25
Jeremy Swayman, BOS: 24
Thatcher Demko, VAN: 24
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, BUF: 22
Pyotr Kochetkov / Cayden Primeau, CAR: 20
Spencer Knight, CHI: 20
Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ: 20
Jet Greaves, CBJ: 20
Yaroslav Askarov, SJS: 20
Joseph Woll, TOR: 20
Calvin Pickard, EDM: 19
Samuel Ersson, PHI: 19
Tristan Jarry, PIT: 19
Jake Allen, NJD: 17
Akira Schmid, VGK: 17
Scott Wedgewood, COL: 15
Cam Talbot, DET: 15
Joel Hofer, STL: 15
Kevin Lankinen, VAN: 15
Charlie Lindgren, WSH: 15
Alex Lyon / Devon Levi, BUF: 14
Anton Forsberg, LAK: 14
Dan Vladar / Ivan Fedotov, PHI: 14
Leevi Merilainen / Mads Sogaard, OTT: 13
Casey DeSmith, DAL: 12
Daniil Tarasov, FLA: 12
Alex Nedeljkovic, SJS: 12
Vitek Vanecek / Jaxson Stauber, UTA: 12
Jakub Dobes / Jacob Fowler, MTL: 11
Arturs Silovs, PIT: 11
Jonas Johansson, TBL: 11
Jesper Wallstedt / Samuel Hlavaj, MIN: 9
Ville Husso / Petr Mrazek, ANA: 9
Joonas Korpisalo, BOS: 7
Jonathan Quick, NYR: 7
Arvid Soderblom, CHI: 7
Justus Annunen, NSH: 7
Philipp Grubauer / Matt Murray, SEA: 7
Eric Comrie, WPG: 7
Devin Cooley / Ivan Prosvetov, CGY: 6
David Rittich / Semyon Varlamov, NYI: 6
TEAM WIN PROJECTIONS
NOTES: Team win projections have been quantified by combining NHL.com's fantasy win projections for individual goalies from each team. These win projections add up to the total number of games to be played in the NHL this season (1,312). Pluses and minuses indicate team win totals compared to last season. These projections do not factor in overtime and shootout losses, which count for one point toward the NHL standings and could impact the final order of finish.
Atlantic Division
FLA: 49 (+2)
TBL: 48 (+1)
TOR: 48 (-4)
MTL: 43 (+3)
OTT: 42 (-3)
DET: 40 (+1)
BUF: 36 (same)
BOS: 31 (-2)
Metropolitan Division
CAR: 49 (+2)
NJD: 46 (+4)
WSH: 45 (-6)
CBJ: 40 (same)
NYR: 40 (+1)
NYI: 36 (+1)
PHI: 33 (same)
PIT: 30 (-4)
Central Division
DAL: 49 (-1)
COL: 48 (-1)
STL: 46 (+2)
WPG: 46 (-10)
UTA: 42 (+4)
MIN: 42 (-1)
NSH: 32 (+2)
CHI: 27 (+2)
Pacific Division
VGK: 50 (same)
EDM: 48 (same)
LAK: 46 (-2)
VAN: 39 (+1)
CGY: 38 (-3)
ANA: 38 (+3)
SEA: 33 (-2)
SJS: 32 (+12)