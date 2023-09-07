NHL.com ranks the top fantasy hockey players who are 25 years old or younger for keeper and dynasty leagues.
Fantasy hockey keeper / dynasty rankings
Most valuable 25-and-younger players for long-term leagues; season preview podcasts
MORE FANTASY COVERAGE:
**Listen: NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast**
FANTASY KEEPER / DYNASTY RANKINGS
NOTES: This list of players and prospects who are 25 years old or younger should be used to prioritize players for fantasy roster decisions and drafts in long-term leagues. Value has been quantified based on factors including but not limited to age, draft position and year, team security, projected long-term lineup placement and more. This list is a collaborative effort by Pete Jensen and Anna Dua.
Some valuable NHL players who are 26 years old or older, most notably Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (universal No. 1 fantasy player), should also be prioritized in keeper and dynasty leagues but have been excluded from this list. Some players who have not yet signed their entry-level contracts (e.g. Will Smith of San Jose Sharks, Matvei Michkov of Philadelphia Flyers) have been excluded from this list for now but should still be considered in long-term leagues because of their high fantasy upside once they eventually join their NHL teams.
---
1. Connor Bedard, F, CHI
2. Cale Makar, D, COL
3. Auston Matthews, F, TOR
4. Jack Hughes, F, NJD
5. Jake Oettinger, G, DAL
6. Jason Robertson, F, DAL
7. Brady Tkachuk, F, OTT
8. Matthew Tkachuk, F, FLA
9. Tim Stützle, F, OTT
10. Adam Fox, D, NYR
11. Elias Pettersson, F, VAN
12. Rasmus Dahlin, D, BUF
13. Tage Thompson, F, BUF
14. Quinn Hughes, D, VAN
15. Matt Boldy, F, MIN
16. Moritz Seider, D, DET
17. Miro Heiskanen, D, DAL
18. Cole Caufield, F, MTL
19. Matty Beniers, F, SEA
20. Jeremy Swayman, G, BOS
21. Devon Levi, G, BUF
22. Evan Bouchard, D, EDM
23. Charlie McAvoy, D, BOS
24. Andrei Svechnikov, F, CAR
25. Mikhail Sergachev, D, TBL
26. Clayton Keller, F, ARI
27. Pyotr Kochetkov, G, CAR
28. Nick Suzuki, F, MTL
29. Logan Cooley, F, ARI
30. Luke Hughes, D, NJD
31. Jordan Kyrou, F, STL
32. Dawson Mercer, F, NJD
33. Owen Power, D, BUF
34. Trevor Zegras, F, ANA
35. Adam Fantilli, F, CBJ
36. Filip Gustavsson, G, MIN
37. Bowen Byram, D, COL
38. Dylan Cozens, F, BUF
39. Robert Thomas, F, STL
40. Alex DeBrincat, F, DET
41. Wyatt Johnston, F, DAL
42. Nico Hischier, F, NJD
43. Jake Sanderson, D, OTT
44. Josh Norris, F, OTT
45. Lucas Raymond, F, DET
46. Kent Johnson, F, CBJ
47. Mason McTavish, F, ANA
48. Juraj Slafkovsky, F, MTL
49. Seth Jarvis, F, CAR
50. Lukas Reichel, F, CHI
51. Noah Dobson, D, NYI
52. Pierre-Luc Dubois, F, LAK
53. Jakob Chychrun, D, OTT
54. Filip Chytil, F, NYR
55. Yaroslav Askarov, G, NSH
56. Jesper Bratt, F, NJD
57. Simon Edvinsson, D, DET
58. Martin Necas, F, CAR
59. Brandt Clarke, D, LAK
60. JJ Peterka, F, BUF
61. William Eklund, F, SJS
62. Patrik Laine, F, CBJ
63. Drake Batherson, F, OTT
64. K'Andre Miller, D, NYR
65. Akira Schmid, G, NJD
66. Matthew Knies, F, TOR
67. Leo Carlsson, F, ANA
68. Sean Durzi, D, ARI
69. Gabriel Vilardi, F, WPG
70. Stuart Skinner, G, EDM
71. Matias Maccelli, F, ARI
72. Kirill Marchenko, F, CBJ
73. Logan Stankoven, F, DAL
74. Tyson Foerster, F, PHI
75. Shane Wright, F, SEA
76. Jamie Drysdale, D, ANA
77. Morgan Frost, F, PHI
78. Shane Pinto, F, OTT
79. Troy Terry, F, ANA
80. Brandon Hagel, F, TBL
81. Barrett Hayton, F, ARI
82. Carter Hart, G, PHI
83. Jesper Wallstedt, G, MIN
84. Calen Addison, D, MIN
85. Cole Perfetti, F, WPG
86. Simon Nemec, D, NJD
87. David Jiricek, D, CBJ
88. Marco Rossi, F, MIN
89. Spencer Knight, G, FLA
90. Alexander Holtz, F, NJD
91. Alexis Lafrenière, F, NYR
92. Casey Mittelstadt, F, BUF
93. Jiri Kulich, F, BUF
94. Anton Lundell, F, FLA
95. Zach Benson, F, BUF
96. Eetu Luostarinen, F, FLA
97. Kirby Dach, F, MTL
98. Dustin Wolf, G, CGY
99. Tye Kartye, F, SEA
100. Joseph Woll, G, TOR
Other players to consider in long-term leagues:
101. Matt Savoie, F, BUF
102. Olen Zellweger, D, ANA
103. Pavel Mintyukov, D, ANA
104. Juuso Parssinen, F, NSH
105. Rafael Harvey-Pinard, F, MTL
106. Owen Tippett, F, PHI
107. Fabian Lysell, F, BOS
108. Rasmus Sandin, D, WSH
109. Joel Farabee, F, PHI
110. Connor McMichael, F, WSH
Key injury:
Jack Quinn, F, BUF