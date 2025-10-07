Matthews 'feels good,' ready to help Maple Leafs succeed without Marner

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews arrived at Toronto Maple Leafs training camp last month with a message.

"I will answer questions about Mitch Marner for two more weeks," the Maple Leafs captain said on Sept. 22. "After that, it's over."

That deadline has come and gone.

Much like the Marner era in Toronto.

Indeed, Matthews and the Maple Leafs have had to move on from Marner, the franchise's fifth-leading all-time points producer (741) who became a member of the Vegas Golden Knights after a sign-and-trade on July 1.

Replacing his 102 points (27 goals, 75 assists) from last season will be tantamount to Toronto's success, and that's where Matthews comes in.

If the three-time NHL goal-scoring champ and 2021-22 Hart Trophy winner is as healthy as he says he is, it will go a long way toward that end.

The 28-year-old center is coming off an injury-plagued season which saw him score an NHL career-low 33 goals, 36 fewer than he had in 2023-24. Through it all he grinded through an upper-body injury, an ailment he and management say is in the past.

"I feel good," Matthews said Tuesday. "I thought camp was really solid. And physically, I feel better and better every day. So, I'm really happy with where I'm at, and just want to continue that momentum going into Game 1 and continue to do what I can do to help the team win: produce offensively, play sound defense and all the little details that I try to apply to my game.

"And I mean, it's all about the team here. It's all about putting ourselves in good position each night to win."

It all begins Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in front of a national TV audience in Canada (7 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS).

And though the absence of Marner will be the most glaring change for the Maple Leafs, it's not the only one.

In fact, there are seven players on Toronto's opening night roster this season who weren't there for the curtain-raiser in Montreal a year ago. They are forwards Nicolas Roy, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Joshua, Sammy Blais, defensemen Brandon Carlo, Jacob Quillan, and goalie Cayden Primeau.

Admittedly there was plenty of public demand for change from a team that has won two Stanley Cup Playoff series in 21 years.