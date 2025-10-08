Ovechkin excited to begin 21st season with Capitals, 'I still love the game'

Forward Tom Wilson, who is beginning his 13th season with the Capitals, said, "it wouldn't be a surprise for me" if Ovechkin is back next season. Wilson also has learned Ovechkin has a knack for proving wrong those who expect him to slow down because of his age.

"He's superhuman in a way and just keeps defying odds," Wilson said. "He's truly just achieved greatness all the time. There's other superstars, you watch documentaries and they get tired of it and they need a break mentally from it, [but] not him. He's just a great hockey player through and through, and he loves being a part of the team and leading the way.

"So as long as his body and his mind are good, I think he'll just keep going."

Ovechkin, who turned 40 on Sept. 17, acknowledged that getting ready for and getting through a season isn't as easy as it used to be. A lower-body injury caused him to miss about a week of practice during training camp, but he returned to play in Washington's final two preseason games and said, "Everything's fine" now.

He missed 16 games last season -- the longest layoff of his career -- because of a fractured left fibula, but he still tied for third in the NHL with 44 goals.

"Obviously it gets harder and harder because you're 40 years old and your body might not feel as good," Ovechkin said. "But thank God I'm feeling pretty good and I'm ready for the year. I'm excited, I still love the game, and the most important thing, I still have fun."

The No. 1 pick at the 2004 NHL Draft, Ovechkin has been invigorated in recent seasons by the infusion of younger players in the Capitals lineup, such as McMichael, 24, and fellow forwards Aliaksei Protas, 24; Hendrix Lapierre, 23; and Ryan Leonard, 20. Being around them brings back memories from the start of his career and pushes him to pay forward what he's learned the past two decades.

"I remember when I was a kid and I came here with the Caps and there were lots of experienced guys and they helped me out," he said. "So I'm going to do the same thing. I'm going to try to do my best on the ice and off the ice and show them what I can do."

Although the goal-record chase is behind Ovechkin, there are other individual milestones within his reach this season. He needs three goals to become the first player to score 900 and is nine games shy of 1,500 in his NHL career.

"I think 1,500 games is important, but 900 goals no one has scored," Ovechkin said. "So that's going to be very interesting and that's a going to be a big number."