Ovechkin excited to begin 21st season with Capitals, 'I still love the game'

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals had the day off from practice Sunday, their last without skating before they open the season by hosting the Boston Bruins at Capital One Arena on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).
Ovechkin still spent part of the day at Washington's practice facility, though, rooting on his 7-year-old son, Sergei, in his youth league game. Although Ovechkin is the NHL all-time leader in goals after passing Wayne Gretzky last season, the 40-year-old left wing is not much different from any other hockey parent when he and wife, Nastya, watch Sergei play.
"It's nice, but I'm nervous," the Capitals captain said. "I want him to be the best, but I'm cool with that. If he wants to be a hockey player, yeah, that's nice. If not, that's OK too."
A lot has changed for forward in the 20 years since he scored the first two of his 897 goals to lead Washington to a 3-2 victory in his NHL debut against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 5, 2005. He points to Sergei and 5-year-old son Ilya as the biggest differences.
Ovechkin's joy in playing, which he's passed along to Sergei and Ilya, has been a constant through it all and has him eager to get started on his 21st NHL season.
"I still love coming here every day, have fun, talk to the boys, talk to the coaches, trainers," Ovechkin said. "I'm just enjoying everything."