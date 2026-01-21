Stars, Avalanche, Panthers among potential landing spots for Panarin in trade

Where do you see Artemi Panarin getting traded to and do you believe Chris Drury will be able to get full value for him? -- @AGrodin75

To steal a line from former NHL coach Alain Vigneault, "If I was a betting man," I would be tempted to lay money on one of the Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche or Florida Panthers, and in that order, to acquire Panarin from the New York Rangers.

Panarin has a no-movement clause in his contract so he can dictate part of the process, provided the teams he is interested in have mutual interest and the salary cap flexibility to acquire him. The Rangers could retain 50 percent of Panarin's $11.64 million salary cap charge, which brings it down to $5.82 million for the acquiring team. The return is dependent on how many teams Panarin is willing to go to. If his list is limited to one or two, then obviously it hurts the return value because in that case, the Rangers would not have much leverage. If his list is longer, then they could play one team against another to boost the return.

The Stars could use the jolt of offense Panarin would give them, especially on the power play. They would have to clear some cap space to get him in, but it's doable. They don't have a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, but have their second-round pick, and first- and second-round picks in the 2027 NHL Draft. Acquiring Panarin also would not hinder the Stars' ability to re-sign Jason Robertson, a pending restricted free agent.

The Avalanche aren't hurting for offense, but the goal is to win the Stanley Cup and securing Panarin would give them another weapon that will allow them to do so. They would likely have to send someone like forward Ross Colton or defenseman Samuel Girard back to the Rangers in the deal to make the money work. Colton and Girard are each signed through next season.

Florida could be a preferred destination. Panarin is close friends with goalie Sergei Bobrovsky. He obviously knows the Panthers have a chance to win the Cup like they've done the past two years. Panarin's skill would benefit the Panthers' power play, which is 22nd in the League (18.3 percent), but the cap is an issue, especially if Florida is holding space with the intention of getting center Aleksander Barkov back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Remember, the salary cap now extends into the postseason, so the Panthers can't keep Barkov on long-term injured reserve, acquire Panarin, and have both in the playoffs without cap implications. Florida also doesn't have its first-round pick in each of the next two drafts.