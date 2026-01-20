TNT broadcast shows Lundqvist with young Bussi in Rangers jersey

In the photo, Bussi, who grew up on Long Island, appears to be no older than a grade schooler.

"Time flies, I guess," Lundqvist, inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2023, joked. "What a start... He gets this opportunity this year, and we always talk about take the chance when you get it. You have that one opportunity to show management, your teammates what you're made of and he's really making the most of this opportunity. Incredible numbers this year."

Bussi, a 27-year-old rookie, has been stellar for the Hurricanes this season, posting a record of 18-3-1 in his first 22 NHL games. He has a 2.25 goals against average and 90.3 save percentage.

He also made an eye-popping save on Sabres forward Tage Thompson Monday that not only left fans in disbelief but fooled the TNT broadcast booth.