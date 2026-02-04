Mailbag: Goaltending could spark Czechia at Olympics; Predators GM transition

NHL.com's Dan Rosen answers weekly questions

Czechia goalie split

© Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NHL.com's weekly Over the Boards mailbag is in full swing this season. Every week, senior writer Dan Rosen sifts through your questions sent to him on X and answers them.

To participate in future mailbags, send your questions to @drosennhl on X and use #OvertheBoards.

Which non-4 Nations team has the best shot of making some noise and snagging a medal in Milan? -- @baYsYckwrYteboY

Team Czechia has the best shot to do so at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 because of the goaltending depth with Lukas Dostal, Dan Vladar and Karel Vejmelka as options for coach Radim Rulik.

It has to start with goaltending and outside Canada, the United States, Finland and Sweden, Czechia has the best among the 12 teams in the tournament that runs from Feb. 11-22.

Vejmelka has a case to be at least in the top five of Vezina Trophy voting right now. He leads the League with 26 wins and has a 2.61 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and one shutout in 43 games for the Utah Mammoth.

Dostal has been a major factor behind the Anaheim Ducks' success as their first-year No. 1 goalie with 20 wins, a 2.95 GAA and .897 save percentage.

Vladar has been arguably the biggest surprise success story among goalies this season. His 17 wins lead the Philadelphia Flyers to go along with a 2.49 GAA and .904 save percentage.

A hot goalie can steal a game for a team. A hot goalie gives a team confidence. A hot goalie makes a team believe it can accomplish something great. Regardless, you can't win a tournament without strong goaltending and the Czechs have it.

There are other reasons, including star power up front with David Pastrnak, Tomas Hertl and Martin Necas, a big, physical defense group, and experience. Czechia won the 2024 IIHF World Championship. Twelve forwards, five defensemen and two of the goalies from that team are on the Olympic team. They added Hertl and Radek Faksa up front, Filip Hronek at defenseman and Vladar in net. Those are massive additions.

Team Czechia's first game is against Team Canada on Feb. 11 and play Team France and Team Switzerland to close out Group A play before the qualification round. Catching Canada early can be a good thing for the Czechs. Maybe they catch the Canadians before they get their game really cooking. A strong start for Czechia could go a long way toward success in Milan.

Something doesn't add up to the abrupt retirement of Barry Trotz as the GM of the Nashville Predators unless there was a meeting and decisions and whatever couldn't be reached or settled. Am I wrong? Or have you heard anything? -- @MatthewWil5345

I don't think there is anything fishy going on in Nashville. This to me seems quite simple. Trotz, a 63-year-old family man who has been in the game for four decades, realizes he's done a lot and can retire with a good conscience and still a healthy life to live. He's basically doing what everyone should aspire to do, leave on his own terms.

Trotz, Predators chairman Bill Haslam and CEO Sean Henry were up front about it all in the press conference Monday. Trotz was emotional but most importantly, he's also respectful of the job, understands the importance of time required to search for the right candidate to replace him, and is willing to work through the end of this season to ensure continuity while the Predators go through that search.

The timing makes a lot of sense. Trotz will work through this season, which can lead to a seamless transition to whomever the new general manager is going to be. If the Predators find that GM before this season ends, it will give Trotz the ability to pass the torch, so to speak, in a fluid and not rushed way. It's important that Trotz gave the Predators an end date months in advance. It's important that this is not an abrupt end to his tenure as GM and the Predators have to have an interim GM in his place.

Can GMs negotiate/agree to trades while the roster is frozen and then just announce them officially when it un-freezes? Could even give a player(s) a head start getting to know a new city and get settled. -- @TheRealHighley

The answer to both questions is yes, with some caveats, of course.

There is nothing that can prevent teams from working on trades during the roster freeze, which begins at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday and runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 22. In fact, I expect there will be a lot of talking among general managers throughout the roster freeze, and probably some trades that are made unofficially and announced Feb. 23, or shortly after provided they are approved by the NHL, but nothing can be put on paper until the freeze is lifted. A player's rights will remain with the team he is on when the freeze goes into effect.

In reality, there is also nothing that can prevent a team from unofficially notifying a player and/or his agent that he is going to be traded when the freeze is lifted, but that's as much of a heads up he can receive. The player can choose to move to the new market on his own, but he will not be allowed any "benefits" provided by the team. He will not be given any moving stipends that could be negotiated into the deal until the trade is made official. Similarly, he is prohibited from using the facilities of the team acquiring him until the trade is made official. And if he is not at the Olympics, he must return to the club he plays for at the time of the freeze when practices resume Feb. 17. Remember, his rights will still belong to that team, and he could be in breach of contract if he doesn't return in time.

Any right-handed defensemen available in talks who the Penguins could pursue? -- @TopesWriter

This will be an interesting test of GM Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins' willingness to stick with the original plan this season of competing now while keeping the focus on the future.

Kris Letang is injured, out a minimum of four weeks with a fractured foot, but don't forget that includes about three weeks with no games because of the Olympic break. It's possible Letang could miss only five or six games, but his injury still leaves the Penguins thin on the right side of their defense. They have Erik Karlsson and Connor Clifton, but that's it without Letang. With or without Letang, depth on the right side of the blue line is an area of need for a team that has put itself in contention to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But where do the Penguins turn for it?

Among the top right-shot defensemen who could be available are Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils), Braden Schneider (New York Rangers), Luke Schenn (Winnipeg Jets), Connor Murphy (Chicago Blackhawks), Justin Faulk (St. Louis Blues) and Nick Jensen (Ottawa Senators). It's a strong list, but the Penguins are likely not seeking a rental for assets, so you can probably eliminate Murphy, Schenn and Jensen. They're pending unrestricted free agents. Maybe Murphy is willing to come with a contract extension that could be enticing. He's 32 years old. Schenn is 36 and Jensen is 35. They don't fit the Penguins' theme of getting better in the short and long term.

Hamilton is 32 and has two years remaining on his contract with an average annual value of $9 million. Faulk is 33 with one year left on his deal, a $6.5 million AAV. They're not unreasonable to consider, but the Penguins are still building for the future while competing now, so the goal it seems would be to go younger, especially with Letang, 38, and Karlsson, 35, as their top two right-shot defensemen.

So that brings us to Schneider, who is 24 and a pending restricted free agent. He fits age-wise and with what the Penguins are likely in the market for being that he's physical, has size (6-foot-3, 206 pounds) and mobility, is a defense-first defenseman, has playoff experience and knows coach Dan Muse well. Muse was an assistant with the Rangers the previous two seasons.

The Rangers know all of that too, which is why the asking price for Schneider is expected to be high. The Penguins would have to give up future assets to get him, but they're also a team that is continuing to build for the future. It's a bit of a conundrum.

Do you have any clue when Igor Shesterkin will return? Pyotr Kochetkov is done. Thatcher Demko is done due to hip injury/surgery. Is it realistic that Shesterkin can return after the Olympic break, or do you think he might be done for the season too? -- @Haldol25

Shesterkin (lower body) has been skating on his own, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. The next step is for the goalie to return to the full team practice. He hasn't done that yet. The Rangers will practice Wednesday and have a morning skate before playing the Carolina Hurricanes at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. The Olympic break begins for them when that game ends.

It's a good sign that Shesterkin is skating on his own and if he doesn't return to practice Wednesday or the morning skate Thursday, it's possible he might be ready to rejoin the team for practice when it returns Feb. 17, albeit without Sullivan, assistant David Quinn, and forwards Mika Zibanejad, J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck. They will all be at the Olympics.

Shesterkin was placed on injured reserve, not long-term injured reserve. The Rangers have not stated that his injury is or could be season ending, so there's no reason to jump to that conclusion. That they're at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings should not impact the decision to have Shesterkin resume playing if he is healthy.

Related Content

Team Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Czechia roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Pastrnak, Hertl

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Luukkonen out for Olympics, replaced by Korpisalo on Team Finland

Cirelli out for Olympics, replaced by Bennett on Team Canada

Zizing ‘Em Up: Cooper soaking in special month between Stadium Series, Olympics

'NHL Tonight: Milano Cortina 2026' to deliver on-site Olympic coverage on NHL Network

Latest News

Kucherov has 4 points, Lightning rally late for OT win against Sabres

Drysdale scores late power-play goal, Flyers top Capitals to end 4-game skid

Celebrini shades of Thornton, proving future is now for Sharks

Josi determined to lead Switzerland to 1st Olympic hockey medal in 78 years 

Staal breaks tie late, Hurricanes edge Senators to push point streak to 9

Maccelli scores twice, helps Maple Leafs top Oilers for 3rd straight win

Horvat's 2nd goal lifts Islanders past Penguins in OT

Merzlikins makes 24 saves, Blue Jackets shut out Devils for 6th straight win

Tkachuk of Senators ready to live 'childhood dream' of playing in Olympics

NHL Status Report: Hughes misses 2nd straight game for Devils with injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Crave to release new hockey series 'Hockey Fanatics'

Cirelli out for Olympics, replaced by Bennett on Team Canada

Team Canada roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Celebrini, Horvat

Team Canada hockey roster for 2026 Winter Olympics at a glance

Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers host Matthews, Maple Leafs in Olympic preview