Maccelli scores twice, helps Maple Leafs top Oilers for 3rd straight win

Tavares scores go-ahead goal in 3rd, Stolarz makes 34 saves for Toronto; Edmonton splits 8-game home stand 4-4-0

Maple Leafs at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Matias Maccelli scored twice, and the Toronto Maple Leafs notched two power-play goals within 31 seconds in the third period to win 5-2 against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs (27-21-9), who won three in a row, including 4-2 at the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Jake Walman and Kasperi Kapanen each scored, and Connor Ingram made 22 saves for the Oilers (28-21-8), who went 4-4-0 over an eight-game home stand.

Shots on goal were 9-8 in favor of Edmonton in a scoreless first period.

Maccelli made it 1-0 at 7:12 of the second period, deflecting a point shot by Jake McCabe from below the left hash short side past Ingram.

Walman tied it 1-1 at 11:09, getting the puck off an offensive-zone face off and sending a point shot past the glove of Stolarz.

Just nine seconds later, Knies restored the lead for Toronto 2-1 at 11:18. Ingram played the puck from behind the net to Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in the corner, who had it go by him and end up on the stick of Maple Leafs forward Nicolas Roy instead. Roy took advantage of the misplay by centering a pass to Knies, who flipped it to his backhand and put it just out of reach of Ingram’s glove.

Kapanen tied it 2-2 at 4:27 of the third period, taking a drop pass in the slot from Vasily Podkolzin and deking in on Stolarz before putting it top shelf glove side.

John Tavares put Toronto ahead 3-2 on the 5-on-3 advantage at 7:42, taking a pass from William Nylander for a backdoor tap-in past Ingram.

Maccelli made it 4-2 at 8:13 with 31 seconds on the power play remaining. He scored his second of the night off a pass from Max Domi for a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle past Ingram’s glove.

Bobby McMann scored into an empty net at 17:22 for the 5-2 final.

